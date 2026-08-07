Brock Rechsteiner suspension: Why is the Saints wide receiver suspended for six games?

New Orleans Saints rookie Brock Rechsteiner will have to wait before making his NFL debut after receiving a six-game suspension to begin the 2026 regular season.

Brock Rechsteiner suspended

Brock Rechsteiner has been suspended by the NFL Commissioner for the opening six games of the upcoming season. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

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According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the undrafted rookie wide receiver has been suspended by the NFL Commissioner for the opening six games of the upcoming season.

Although he will be permitted to take part in training camp and preseason games, the suspension will officially begin once teams finalize their 53-man rosters.

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{{^usCountry}} "Saints WR Brock Rechsteiner has been suspended for the first six games of the 2026 season. He is eligible to participate in all preseason activities, including games; his suspension will take effect when rosters are reduced to 53 players," Schefter posted on X, Thursday evening. Why does Saints WR face suspension? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Saints WR Brock Rechsteiner has been suspended for the first six games of the 2026 season. He is eligible to participate in all preseason activities, including games; his suspension will take effect when rosters are reduced to 53 players," Schefter posted on X, Thursday evening. Why does Saints WR face suspension? {{/usCountry}}

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No further information regarding the reason for the suspension has been released.

Despite the ban, the 23-year-old wide receiver is expected to remain with the team throughout training camp and continue practicing until the suspension takes effect.

Saints' receiver depth hit

The timing creates another challenge for New Orleans, which is already dealing with reduced depth at wide receiver.

Also read| Was Aaron Donald listed on the Rams' practice report? NFL insider explains Los Angeles workout session

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Mason Tipton continues to recover from offseason surgery, while Ja'Lynn Polk unexpectedly announced his retirement earlier this year.

Road to New Orleans

Rechsteiner, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner, played college football at Jacksonville State but went unselected in the 2026 NFL Draft.

He earned an opportunity with the Saints after impressing the coaching staff during the team's rookie minicamp in May, eventually signing with the NFC South franchise as an undrafted free agent.

Wrestling runs in family

Professional wrestling also runs deep in his family. Along with his father, his uncle Rick Steiner is a WWE Hall of Famer, while his cousin Bronson Rechsteiner briefly signed with the Baltimore Ravens before pursuing a wrestling career under the WWE ring name Bron Breakker.

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Back in May, Rechsteiner acknowledged that he hopes to transition into professional wrestling once his football career comes to an end.

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For now, however, his immediate focus will be serving a six-game suspension before ever appearing in an NFL regular-season game. The Saints open their 2026 season on September 13 against the Detroit Lions.

Rechsteiner’s final college season

During his final year at Jacksonville State, Rechsteiner recorded 36 receptions for 383 yards and five touchdowns, performances that helped him earn his opportunity with New Orleans.

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