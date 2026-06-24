'Brought to you by DraftKings': Brendan Sorsby's gambling row sparks jokes amid NFL's supplemental draft ruling

Former Cincinnati and Indiana quarterback Brendan Sorsby's hopes of entering the NFL in the 2026-27 season received a major setback on Tuesday. The NFL on Tuesday declined to hold a supplemental draft, through which Sorsby had sought entry into the league amid his charges of gambling against the QB.

Quarterback Brendan Sorsby attends an NCAA college basketball game between Texas Tech and Houston, January 24. (AP Photo/Annie Rice)

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ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the NFL has confirmed his decision not to hold a supplemental draft this year and a letter to that effect has been sent to Brendan Sorsby and all 32 NFL teams. Adam Schefter shared a copy of the letter on X.

However, as the news broke on X, social media was quick to note the funny side to it and started taking a dig at Brendan Sorsby's gambling history. Sorsby has admitted to wagering over $90,000 in NCAA college football games, including some of his own while he was at Cincinnati and Indiana.

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Social Media Makes Fun Of NFL's Rebuff Of Brendan Sorsby

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{{^usCountry}} One trend that dominated social media amid the news was the sharing of the news with the caption, "brought to you by DraftKings." So much so that 'DraftKings' started trending on social media. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One trend that dominated social media amid the news was the sharing of the news with the caption, "brought to you by DraftKings." So much so that 'DraftKings' started trending on social media. {{/usCountry}}

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"The letter the NFL sent to the franchises and Brendan Sorsby is probably sponsored by Draft Kings or something," one user said.

"Brought to you by Draft Kings, the exclusive betting partner of the NFL," added one.

“This NFL anti gambling stance is brought to you by Draft Kings, the official Sports book partner of the NFL,” said one.

“So he's free to sign with Draft Kings or BetMGM?" asked one user, jokingly.

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“Looks like it’s time for Brendan Sorsby to embrace the gambling and just call Dave Portnoy for a job with Barstool and Draft Kings. The NFL just completed a big pass on him,” added another.

“NFL has “little tolerance for gambling issues” while also being partnered with Fan Duel, Draft Kings, and Caesar’s Sportsbook,” pointed out one, sarcastically.

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Sorsby To Challenge NFL's Decision

ESPN reported that Brendan Sorsby is expected to challenge the NFL's decision. His lawyer, Jeffrey Kessler, told ESPN that Sorsby's team believes it violates the Collective Bargaining Agreement and will pursue it with the NFL Players Association.

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“It is a violation of the CBA and the law. We will pursue this immediately with the NFLPA,” Kessler said. As of now, it is unclear if a formal challenge has been pursued.