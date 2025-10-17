SEATTLE — Seattle Mariners right-hander Bryce Miller will start Game 5 of the AL Championship Series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday while All-Star Bryan Woo will be available out of the bullpen. Bryce Miller to start ALCS Game 5 for Mariners and All-Star Bryan Woo available out of bullpen

“Obviously, pitched well against Toronto in the first game and we’re looking forward to giving him the ball tomorrow,” Mariners manager Dan Wilson said Thursday,

Miller, 27, went 4-6 with a 5.68 ERA during the regular season, limited to a career-low 18 starts due to a pair of injured list stints caused by right elbow inflammation. He won Sunday's ALCS opener at Toronto with six innings of one-run ball and has a 2.61 postseason ERA in two outings.

Woo, a 25-year-old right-hander, was a career-best 15-7 with a 2.94 ERA in 30 starts, leaving his most recent appearance on Sept. 19 after five innings because of pectoral tightness. He was left off the Division Series roster against Detroit.

“I just know I’m ready to get in the game, and the last box to check is just to get my name called,” Woo said on Tuesday.

Woo led the Mariners in wins, innings and strikeouts , and his ERA was lowest among qualifed Seattle starters.

“He’s in a good spot. He’s feeling good,” Wilson said, “I think at this point that’s where we’re going to see him, coming out of the 'pen.”

Woo hasn't made a relief appearance other than an All-Star Game since April 11, 2021, in his final outing for Cal Poly.

“This is the time of year where you ask people to do things that they’re not as comfortable doing or they haven’t done as much,” Wilson said. “But he’s got a wealth of people that will help him. , Logan Gilbert did it recently. They can help. So I think he’ll be in good shape and, again, I think he’s excited to get back out there.”

