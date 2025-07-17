Caitlin Clark injured again: A look at her career-high 10 games miss this season

Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark might be injured again after what has been a tough season for her, as far as frequent injuries are concerned. During the Fever’s 85–77 win over the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday (July 15), the star seemed to have suffered an injury to her left groin. Clark has already missed 10 games this season due to injuries — a career high for her. Head coach Stephanie White confirmed the injury following the win by stating that Caitlin Clark “felt a little something in her groin”(AP)

Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun (July 15)

During the final minute of Tuesday’s match, Clark finished off a bounce pass to Kelsey Mitchell, after which she grabbed her right groin and walked off toward the stanchion in visible pain. This marked the end of her time in the game.

Head coach Stephanie White confirmed the injury following the win by stating that the player “felt a little something in her groin” and added that Clark “will get it evaluated and see what happens from there.”

Indiana Fever vs. Seattle Storm (June 24)

A left groin injury cast dark clouds over the Fever’s otherwise cheerful 94–86 win over the Seattle Storm on June 24. The injury forced Clark to sit out the next five games, including the Fever’s 2025 Commissioner’s Cup win over the Minnesota Lynx on July 1, as reported by USA Today. She then returned in the game against the Golden State Valkyries on July 9 and recorded 10 points, six assists, and five rebounds. The Fever ultimately lost that game 80–61.

Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty (May 24)

This was a visibly tough game for Clark, as the Fever ultimately lost to the Seattle Storm 90–88. An injury to her left quad during the game only added to Clark’s woes, as she was then forced to sit out the next five games. She made a comeback to the lineup on June 14 and helped the Fever defeat the Liberty 102–88 by dropping 32 points, nine assists, and eight rebounds.

Given her latest injury, it’s still unclear whether Clark will be playing in the WNBA All-Star Game being held in Indianapolis on Saturday (July 19). She is also scheduled to compete in the WNBA’s 3-point contest.

"It’s exciting. I’ve never participated in a 3-point competition or practiced before, so just go out there and have fun," Clark said on Tuesday in her pregame press conference. "I think the lineup of people competing is tremendous, so more than anything, it’s going to be great for our league and for women’s basketball as a whole."

By Stuti Gupta