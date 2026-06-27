Caitlin Clark injury update: Stephanie White provides return timeline outlook after Fever star ruled out vs Sparks

The Indiana Fever's season has been a turbulent one so far, with inconsistent results leaving them seventh in the standings. While the team has managed to stay in playoff contention, a fresh injury concern threatens to make matters even more challenging. Fever head coach Stephanie White confirmed that Caitlin Clark will not play in Saturday's home matchup against the Sparks. (Getty Images via AFP)

That concern centers around star guard Caitlin Clark, who will be unavailable for Saturday's matchup against the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Fever #22’s injury troubles have resurfaced.

Clark picks injury vs Mercury The 24-year-old had spent much of the 2025 campaign recovering from groin and quad issues. She had already missed one game earlier this season, so the matchup against the Sparks will be her second absence due to a back injury.

Clark picked up the issue in Wednesday’s loss to the Mercury and was forced to leave before the game ended.

Fever head coach Stephanie White confirmed that Clark will not play in Saturday's home matchup against the Sparks.

The decision gives the star guard additional time to recover ahead of Indiana's next outing, which comes a week later against the reigning champion Aces on July 5.