Caitlin Clark-Olivia Miles WNBA controversy explained: What sparked the backlash against Lynx star after Fever game?

The clash between the Minnesota Lynx and Indiana Fever was one of the most anticipated matches and brought in a lot of controversy.

Olivia Miles has been the center of attention ever since the match on Sunday in Minneapolis. (Getty Images via AFP)

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WNBA rookie Olivia Miles has been the center of attention ever since the match on Sunday in Minneapolis.

What happened during the match?

The incident occurred early in the second quarter when Miles drove aggressively to the basket after getting past Indiana's defense.

As she turned the corner, she appeared to make contact with Kelsey Mitchell before continuing her drive toward the rim.

Caitlin Clark rotated over to contest the layup, but the two players collided in mid-air. Replay footage appeared to show Miles extending her leg while attempting the shot, causing Clark to fall to the floor.

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{{^usCountry}} No foul was called on the play, which quickly sparked controversy and became one of the most talked-about moments of the game. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} No foul was called on the play, which quickly sparked controversy and became one of the most talked-about moments of the game. {{/usCountry}}

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Fans took to social media, arguing that Miles had played too aggressively and that officials should have reviewed the incident.

Miles delivered stellar performance

Olivia Miles delivered a standout performance, finishing with 25 points, knocking down three of her six attempts from beyond the arc, and contributing several assists to lead her team.

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However, her performance was overshadowed by controversy after some fans accused her of deliberately trying to injure Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell during the game. Miles has not publicly responded to the allegations.

Miles avoids Clark question

In a sideline interaction, ESPN reporter Holly Rowe caught up with Miles where she asked her about Caitlin Clark. However, Miles avoided addressing the question directly, instead praising Kelsey Mitchell and calling her a great player.

Also read I 'Caitlin Clark vs Sabrina Ionescu show': Fans elated at Liberty vs Fever scoring fest

Internet reactions escalate the debate

"WNBA is so dirty," a WNBA fan wrote.

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“The announcer said Caitlin Clark might be sick. Yea, sick of Olivia Miles and Courtney Williams,” joked one Lynx fan.

“On this drive to the basket, Olivia Miles whacks Kelsey Mitchell in the face with her left hand, then intentionally throws her right leg out & kicks Caitlin Clark in the midsection; no foul is called,” one fan commented.

"Shortly after, CC got a foul on a clean block, which the announcers said was clean. Stephanie White refused to review it," the same fan mentioned.

By Harini Oviya