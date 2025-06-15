'Caitlin Clark vs Sabrina Ionescu show': Fans elated at Liberty vs Fever scoring fest

When fans turned to watch the Liberty vs Fever clash in the WNBA on Saturday, little did they realise that they were turning into a Sabrina Ionescu and Caitlin Clark show. The fans were buzzing during and after the game, describing the Liberty vs. Fever clash as a Sabrina Ionescu vs. Caitlin Clark show.(Reuters)

Both star players went off from the word go, putting in point after point and taking the game to the last second. The fans got a treat of three-pointers and shooting skills as Sabrina Ionescu and Caitlin Clark went jab for jab with each other and raked up 30+ points each. While Clark got 32 points in the game, Ionescu scored 34 points.

Here is what the WNBA world had to say:

“Watching Caitlin Clark and Sabrina Ionescu go off live is crazy,” a fan wrote.

“Sabrina Ionescu and Caitlin Clark each have 32 points, shooting over 58%. Both are hitting long threes—it’s fun watching them go head-to-head,” another fan opined.

“We are witnessing two of the greatest female players in the history of the game in Sabrina Ionescu and Caitlin Clark go at it!!!” a fan said.

“This is the Caitlin Clark vs Sabrina Ionescu show,” another fan said.

“Caitlin Clark vs Sabrina Ionescu are putting on a show…. Jabs for jabs,” a fan wrote.

The Fever emerged victorious in the end, handing the defending champions their first defeat of the season with a 102-88 scoreline. With the win, the Fever also avenged their defeat at the hands of Liberty in May, the last game that Caitlin Clark played before her quadricep injury.