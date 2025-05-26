Caitlin Clark injury: How long will the Indiana Fever star be out? When will she return?

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark is up for an extended stay on the sidelines after the WNBA team confirmed that she suffered a left quadriceps strain over the weekend against the New York Liberty. Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever will have to stay out of the court for a while due to injury.(Getty Images via AFP)

According to a Fever statement on Monday, Clark will undergo an evaluation later this week, and then the true extent of the injury will be known.

The provisional prognosis still doesn't bode well for the Indiana Fever, who play their next game on Wednesday night against the Washington Mystics. Losing a star player who has averaged almost 20 points per game might jeopardise their plans.

But what is Caitlin Clark's expected timeline for returning to the court as things stand?

When will Caitlin Clark return from injury?

According to the Indiana Fever's statement, Caitlin Clark will be out for at least two weeks. If the provisional prognosis holds, she could miss the team's next four games if the provisional prognosis holds. The left quadriceps strain is the same injury that limited Clark in the preseason before Indiana's opening win over the Chicago Sky this month.

The Fever never announced Caitlin Clark's specific injury in the preseason, other than labelling it a "left leg injury" after the former Iowa star and the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 draft admitted to feeling "tightness" in her lower body.

Clark averaged 19 points, six rebounds and 9.3 assists per game this season for the Fever (2-2), who sit third in the Eastern Conference.

The Fever's next game is Wednesday night against the Mystics, followed by Friday night's contest with the Connecticut Sun.

If Caitlin Clark has to stay out for the suggested two weeks, she will be making a comeback against the Atlanta Dream on June 10. The true extent of her time off the court might be known later in the week when the Indiana Fever makes an evaluation and shares an update with the fans who eagerly want to know.