2024 WNBA draft: Caitlin Clark makes history again, but this time in Prada; Indiana Fever swoop in for the 1st pick

Caitlin Clark, one of the greatest collegiate basketball players of all time, pulled up to the 2024 WNBA draft in style. The Devil wears Prada, and so does the No. 1 draft pick of this year's WNBA. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 15: Caitlin Clark arrives prior to the 2024 WNBA Draft at Brooklyn Academy of Music on April 15, 2024 in New York City. Sarah Stier/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Sarah Stier / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Even off the court, Clark made history again on Monday's orange carpet, reportedly becoming the first-ever player - for the NBA or WNBA - to have been dressed by Prada for the draft.

Formerly the #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes, who recently retired her jersey, was the potential first pick at the 2024 draft. She's moved on to the next quarter in her real-life match and surpassed those expectations with flying colours.

Iowa's shooting guard is officially the overall No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft that kicked off on Monday, with Indiana Fever swooping in to pull the shooting guard with the NCAA all-time score milestone. Clark is a WNBA pioneer who singlehandedly paved the way for a new era of women's basketball by bringing in a newfound viewership and popularity for the sport.

2024 WNBA Draft: Caitlin Clark's Prada fashion statement

The top-scoring NCAA Division I player of all time - again, for both NBA and WNBA - not only stole the show, but also people's hearts with her historic fashion statement.

Sporting a two-piece satin mini skirt and jacket set with a shimmering silver tube top, Clark rocked a Prada ensemble from head to toe. Pairing her attire with black pumps and a black Prada purse, the 6-ft tall athlete kept it classy.

Her full Prada fit garnered quite stellar attention online as viewers hailed her as a “Basketball star and runway model,” With her sleek sunglasses on, the WNBA GOAT then moved in to collect her title as she joined Indiana Fever with the 2023 WNBA Rookie of the Year Aliyah Boston.

Clark reportedly finished her Iowa streak with 3,951 points while ranking second in assists per game. The Iowa star player has finally pulled through with the long-anticipated leap to the next level.

“I've been dreaming of this moment since I was in second grade ... more than anything, trying to soak it in,” she told ESPN on Monday. The two-time national player of the year clocked out of her collegiate career with the most points in men's and women's Divison I history, having ushered a victorious spell for the Iowa Hawkeyes.

This past weekend, she made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update segment with Michael Che and Colin Jost. She hit the comedy joint with a bunch of her self-penned jokes and dunked all over Che for taking shots at women's sports.

The 2024 WNBA draft kicked off at 7:30 pm ET at the Brooklyn Academy of Music on Monday, April 15, with a pre-show at 7 pm ET.