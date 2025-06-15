Caitlin Clark shows off shooting skills before return for Liberty vs Fever clash| Watch

Caitlin Clark made her highly anticipated return to the WNBA hardwood when the Indiana Fever hosted the undefeated New York Liberty on Saturday afternoon. Caitlin Clark's shooting skills show no sign of rust before and during the Liberty vs Fever clash.(Getty Images via AFP)

She had missed five games due to a left quadricep injury, and it is expected that any player will have some rust after returning from injury after a three-week span. Not Caitlin Clark, though.

The point guard showed her shooting skills shortly after it was announced that she would be available for the Liberty vs. Fever game. In a video shared by the team on the social media platform X, Caitlin Clark drained a shot from the team's logo during Friday's pre-game half-court contest. The 2024 WNBA rookie of the year has no rust on her shooting skills.

“CC locked in. Caitlin Clark wins the halfcourt shot contest after practice today,” the caption along with the video post on X read.

Caitlin Clark's injury and her return for the Liberty vs Fever clash

Caitlin Clark strained a quadriceps during the Fever’s 90-88 loss to the Liberty on May 24 and was initially projected to miss two weeks. She has been sidelined for five games during a three-week span.

The team suffered her loss, losing three out of the five games she missed. Her return immediately sparked the team as the Fever finished the first half of the clash with a 53-50.

Clark scored 25 points on her return for the Fever, while assisting five times and also getting six rebounds. She did not play much in the second half but raked up a few more points to take the tally up to 32. Clark's assist and rebound tally stood at nine and eight, respectively, as the Fever overcame the Liberty and Sabrina Ionescu's challenge to win the clash 102-88.

This is Liberty's first defeat of the season, who now stand with a 9-1 record. The Fever are 5-5.