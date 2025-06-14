Caitlin Clark injury update: Will WNBA star be available for Fever vs Liberty?

Caitlin Clark has become integral to not only the Indiana Fever but the whole WNBA setup. This is illustrated by the fact that the WNBA has seen a significant drop in ratings since the point guard has been sidelined due to injury. Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever arrives before the game against the New York Liberty at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 14, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Getty Images via AFP)

The Fever take on defending WNBA champions New York Liberty on Saturday, and have a significant Caitlin Clark injury update before the game.

Fever coach Stephanie White provided an update on Clark’s availability for the team on Friday. When will the WNBA 2024 rookie of the year be available for her team?

Caitlin Clark injury update: Good news for the Indiana Fever and the WNBA

Stephanie White told reporters on Friday that she expects Caitlin Clark to make a comeback on Saturday in the WNBA clash against the New York Liberty. She had suffered a left quadriceps strain while playing against the same opposition in late May. So the Fever vs Liberty clash just got a lot more mouth-watering.

“I felt like today was better than yesterday in terms of movement and balance and feeling like she’s getting back into rhythm, timing, all of those things. As long as we don’t have any regressions, she’s going to be ready to roll,” White told reporters after practice.

Caitlin Clark leads the Fever in both scoring and assisting, averaging 19.0 points per game and 9.3 assists per game. She also averages six rebounds per game.

The Fever have missed their star player dearly and are 4-5 after losing three of the five games without Clark.

“It’s definitely been a process. Just have tried to control my mindset the whole time I’ve been out and learn from the bench. I think it can teach you a lot of different things. But I’m super, super excited. I’m antsy to get out there and probably shake off a little bit of rust and then play,” Clark said about her return.