Caitlin Clark’s ‘Sonic’ Nike Kobe 5 shines as she drops 21 points in Fever win over Storm

Caitlin Clark kept the spotlight on her sneakers as much as her stats in the Indiana Fever’s 89–78 victory over the Seattle Storm, on Sunday night. She logged 21 points, 10 assists, and 7 rebounds- all in the new “Sonic” edition of her Nike Kobe 5 Protro.

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever dribbles the ball upcourt against the Nigeria National Team (Getty Images via AFP)

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The match, played in front of a packed Gainbridge Fieldhouse, gave fans their first look at the colorway in a high‑profile win that also marked Indiana’s first home victory of the season.

How the ‘Sonic’ Kobe 5 showed up on court

Clark’s new Nike Kobe 5 “Sonic” colorway is a Fever‑leaning palette built around deep navy, vibrant crimson, and a sharp university‑gold Swoosh, echoing the team’s brand while nodding to the classic Kobe 5 shape.

Sneaker account Sole Retriever, who posted an on‑court snap of the pair, wrote, “Caitlin Clark’s Sonic‑themed Nike Kobe 5 lit up Gainbridge tonight.”

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{{^usCountry}} Fans immediately latched onto the shot, with one sneaker‑fan on X replying, “The Sonic Kobe 5 is next‑level, that gold trim with the Fever colors is clean." Another fan said, “She’s playing in PE Kobes and still dropping 21 and 10 that’s the real flex.” What 21 points and 10 assists mean for Clark and the Fever {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans immediately latched onto the shot, with one sneaker‑fan on X replying, “The Sonic Kobe 5 is next‑level, that gold trim with the Fever colors is clean." Another fan said, “She’s playing in PE Kobes and still dropping 21 and 10 that’s the real flex.” What 21 points and 10 assists mean for Clark and the Fever {{/usCountry}}

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The near triple‑double performance showed Clark’s growing command of the Fever offense, as she mixed penetration, off‑ball cuts, and sniper‑like threes to keep the Storm’s defense off‑balance. The Associated Press recap of the game noted that Clark's quick scoring helped Fever build a lead early and then hold it through the fourth.

With Clark now wearing the Sonic Kobe 5 in a signature‑style win, the shoe is already being tagged as one of the season’s most talked‑about on‑court colorways, both for its looks and the numbers its wearer keeps putting up.

Clark has played an average of 30.8 minutes per game across four games this WNBA season. She has recorded 24.3 points per game, 9 assists and 5 rebounds, so far this season.

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The Indiana Fever next face Portland Fire on Wednesday, May 20.

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