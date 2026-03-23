Cam Skattebo asthma ‘joke’ row: Giants star's mom fires back at critics; ‘if only people knew’

Cam Skattebo has come under fire for a ‘joke’ he made on Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) and asthma, saying both conditions are an ‘excuse’. While the New York Giants RB apologized for her remarks, his mother, who is suffering with asthma, came to his defense. Becky Skattebo explained the 24-year-old's point of view.

Cam Skattebo apologizes for asthma ‘joke’ After facing severe backlash from fans, Skattebo said he had a ‘lapse in judgment’ when he made a comment.

"I recently did an interview and had a lapse in judgment, which resulted in me making a tasteless joke about CTE and asthma. It was never my intention to downplay the seriousness of head injuries or asthma," he wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday. "I sincerely apologize to anyone that was offended by my remarks, and I assure you that I'll be more mindful and respectful going forward.

"Much love !!!"

What did Cam Skattebo exactly say? The apology was in response to a conversation he had while a recent guest on the 'Bring the Juice' podcast. The host asked Skattebo if he thought CTE was real.

"No, it's an excuse," Skattebo said, shaking his head.

In early 2023, the CTE Center at Boston University reported that it had studied the brains of 376 former NFL players, and 345 were diagnosed with CTE, a degenerative brain disease that occurs in athletes who have taken repetitive hits to the head. It cannot be diagnosed until after death, and Pro Football Hall of Fame member Junior Seau and former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez were among former players who were determined to have CTE.

On the podcast, Skattebo, 24, also was asked if asthma also is an ‘excuse’.

"No, that's a good take," he said. "Yes, asthma's fake too."

According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, more than 28 million -- or one in 12 -- people have asthma.

Mother defends Skattebo In a response to all the criticism, Becky Skattebo tweeted: “If only people knew how many times cam had to 'run and get mom's inhaler' they'd realize the sarcasm...you'll never make everyone happy and you'll never say all the right things and people are bound to spin something sooner or later in a direction it was never intended to go.”

An X account belonging to Garrett Webster, who identified himself as the son of former Pittsburgh Steelers great Mike Webster, took a moment to offer some guidance to Skattebo.

The Giants selected Skattebo in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He played in eight games (five starts) and ran for 410 yards and five touchdowns, adding 207 yards and two touchdowns on pass receptions before sustaining a season-ending ankle injury.

(With Reuters inputs)