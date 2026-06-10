Cardi B says Donald Trump brought 'dark' energy to MSG as Knicks lost crucial NBA Finals Game 3

Cardi B shared her honest thoughts after the New York Knicks fell 115-111 to the San Antonio Spurs in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Monday night at Madison Square Garden. The rapper, who performed during halftime, spoke about the game during an Instagram Live session after the final buzzer. While she praised the Knicks for their effort, she said President Donald Trump’s presence changed the feeling inside the arena.

Cardi B says Trump brought Dark energy at NBA finals(NurPhoto via Getty Image)

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Also Read: Trump booed at Madison Square Garden? Videos emerge from NBA Finals Game 3 appearance

Cardi B reacts to Donald Trump attending NBA Finals Game 3

Madison Square Garden was packed with celebrities for the Knicks’ first NBA Finals home game since 1999. Among those in attendance were Cardi B, actor Timothée Chalamet, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and President Donald Trump. After the game, Cardi B told fans that the atmosphere inside the arena felt different because of Trump’s visit.

“It probably was,” she said when asked whether Trump’s presence brought bad luck to the Knicks. “It did feel a little dark in there.”

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{{^usCountry}} Cardi B explained that the large security operation around the president affected the experience for many people. She said the added measures forced people to move through extra checkpoints before entering the arena. Despite the loss, Cardi B said she remained proud of the Knicks and believed the team could bounce back in the next game. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cardi B explained that the large security operation around the president affected the experience for many people. She said the added measures forced people to move through extra checkpoints before entering the arena. Despite the loss, Cardi B said she remained proud of the Knicks and believed the team could bounce back in the next game. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Did Trump doze off at NBA Finals? Viral video sparks buzz amid health fears

Cardi B shares Game 3 experience and backs New York Knicks

The rapper also spoke about some of her favorite moments from the night. She joked about seeing Spurs star Victor Wembanyama in person and said he looked even taller up close. Cardi B also enjoyed watching her four-year-old son Wave cheer throughout the game. She said he was so focused on the action that he never once asked to use a phone.

Still, she felt the mood inside Madison Square Garden was different from what she expected for such a major event.

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“It felt like the principal was there and everybody had to be on their best behavior and stuff like that,” she said.

According to reports, Trump’s attendance led to long security lines outside the arena and changes to fan activities around the game. He was also met with boos from sections of the crowd when he appeared on the jumbotron.

With the Knicks still leading the NBA Finals series 2-1, Cardi B already has a plan for Game 4. She told fans that Knicks supporters should join her online and hold a prayer circle before the next game in hopes of changing the team’s luck.

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