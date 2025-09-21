Carlos Sainz reacts after P2 qualifying at Azerbaijan Grand Prix: ‘Very happy honestly’

Williams’ Carlos Sainz was denied pole position for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix by Max Verstappen in the dying moments of the Qualifying session, which produced a record six red flags after multiple crashes. With a one-lap shootout ahead, it seemed like Sainz would succeed in claiming Williams' first pole in more than a decade, but Red Bull's Verstappen ended up taking the pole position, Formula 1 reported. Carlos Sainz expressed his happiness after reaching the P2 position at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.(REUTERS)

Carlos Sainz reacts

Despite missing out on the pole position, Sainz was satisfied with his second-place grid start. “Very happy, honestly. We’ve nailed Qualifying today. Every time we were on the right tyre at the right time and put together some very strong laps. Obviously, the moment that a top car put a lap together, we were always going to be those four or five tenths behind like we always are,” the Spaniard said post-session, as per Formula 1.

"It was only one of them which was Max – not surprised. For the rest, we managed to beat them and we are P2 which is great news. I’ve been putting good laps together this year in Qualifying – it hasn’t been my weakness or my issues at all. Today, we proved that the speed of this car and this team is there and delivering in Qualifying when it counts,” Sainz added.

Carlos Sainz’s past form

Sainz has not had an impressive outing so far this campaign, having joined Williams from Ferrari at the start of this season. The 31-year-old’s best finish has been P8 so far this term, and he has not scored points in the last six races, according to Formula 1.

Meanwhile, Mercedes’ George Russell qualified fifth while Yuki Tsunoda earned the sixth spot for Red Bull, Sky Sports reported. Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton did not have a memorable outing as he will start 12th, having failed to progress from the second part of qualifying. McLaren's championship rivals Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will start seventh and ninth, respectively.

