SZA urges fans to stop using AI to make ‘stupid photos,’ warns of harm to communities

SZA is not holding back when it comes to artificial intelligence. The Grammy-winning singer took to Instagram Stories on Friday night, September 19, asking fans to stop making AI-generated images of her or using her voice to create songs. SZA urges fans to stop creating AI images of her.(Instagram/sza)

“Hey, I hate AI,” she wrote, urging fans not to make any AI images or songs. “If you f*** w me PLEASE don't make any AI images of me or songs." She explained, "Ppl and children are dying from the harm n pollution Ai energy centers are creating. A stupid photo is not worth polluting and harming under served communities.”

SZA cites harm to communities via AI use

SZA went further, saying every AI prompt adds to environmental damage. In her stories, she wrote, “Ps. PLEASE KNOW EVERY TIME U USE OR PROMPT AI SOMEONE IN a forgotten community IS SUFFERING eventually the effects will reach everyone. By then it'll be too late.”

She even shared an AI-generated “meet-and-greet” photo of herself and a fan, adding: “I’ve seen dozens of these.”

SZA blast sAi and urges fans to not use AI for 'stupid photos' on her Instagram stories.(Screenshot, SZA/Instagram)

SZA's pushback on AI record deal

Her frustration was not only about fan edits, as SZA also questioned reports that AI artist Xania Monet landed a multimillion-dollar record deal. “Ion fw (I don't f*** with) this either. Why devalue our music???” she wrote on her Instagram story. “Something tells me they wouldn’t do this with another genre.”

That deal, reportedly around $3 million, has been criticized because Monet resembles a Black woman in R&B, a genre long built by and centered around Black women artists.

Other artists weigh in

SZA’s comments landed in the middle of a wider backlash from her peers. On Thursday, Kehlani had already spoken out: “Nothing and no one on Earth will ever be able to justify AI to me. I don’t respect it,” the “Folded” singer wrote on her Instagram story.

Chlöe also chimed in on social media: “AI musical artists and songs? I feel AI should be banned when it comes to creative spaces. This makes me sad.”

Artificial intelligence models require heavy electricity use and large amounts of water to cool hardware, according to MIT research. That results in more carbon emissions and environmental strain. For SZA, the message to her fans was blunt, do not trade human artistry for digital clones.

FAQs

What did SZA say about AI?

She told fans she “hates AI” and asked them not to make fake photos or songs using her voice.

Why is SZA against AI?

She cited environmental harm, pollution, and damage to underserved communities.

Which AI deal did SZA criticize?

She pointed to AI artist Xania Monet’s reported $3M deal, saying it devalues real music.

Who else spoke out against AI in music?

Kehlani and Chlöe also shared their opposition, calling for AI to be banned from creative spaces.