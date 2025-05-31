Champions League prize money: How much will PSG, Inter Milan win after the final?

Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan will clash on Saturday for the UEFA Champions League, the ultimate European trophy of the season. The Champions League Final 2025 is between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.(REUTERS)

While Inter will be looking to bring the trophy back to San Siro after 15 years, PSG is looking to win the honour for the first time. The UEFA Champions League is the epitome of European soccer, and its final is also the culmination of the soccer season on the continent.

Apart from the obvious bragging rights and the shiny trophy stamping continental legacy, both Inter Milan and PSG are fighting for a record prize money in Munich, Germany.

UEFA Champions League final prize money: How much will the winner walk away with?

The winner of the UEFA Champions League final could bag a total prize money of almost €150 million ($170.2 million). Last season's champions Real Madrid cashed €138.8 million

The bump this year is due to the new competition format and distribution key. In comparison.

According to a report by Deutsche Presse-Agentur, the winner of the match between Inter Milan and PSG will receive €10.5 million. €4 million out of that amount is considered a participation bonus in the UEFA Supercup, which will pit the Champions League winners against Europa League winners Tottenham.

The report added that both teams have received more than €135 million so far this season, including a €18.6 million bonus for participating in the league phase.

Inter finished the league phase in fourth place, compared to PSG’s 15th-place finish. Thus, the Serie A runners-up for the season have bagged more money than the French champions.

For the successful knock-out round, the teams received some €57 million in bonuses.

In addition, broadcasting deals bring in a big chunk of money for the teams. In that bracket, PSG received a larger share than Inter. It was because the French broadcasters pay more than their Italian counterparts.