Chandler Morris injury update: Virginia fans get bad news after hit vs Wake Forest; Daniel Kaelin in

Chandler Morris was forced to leave Virginia's Saturday night game against Wake Forest after the quarterback took a scary hit in the second quarter. He was immediately taken off the field, and backup Daniel Kaelin replaced him. At halftime, coach Tony Elliott told the team's radio broadcast that Morris would not return to the game. Chandler Morris #4 of the Virginia Cavaliers throws a pass in the first half during a game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (Getty Images via AFP)

Morris, who has guided the 12th-ranked Cavaliers to an 8-1 overall record and a perfect 5-0 mark in ACC play - the program’s strongest start in 35 years - caused a lot of concern for fans. Social media users were worried if he would be able to play Virginia's next game against the Duke Blue Devils next week.

A transfer from North Texas and the son of former college coach Chad Morris, Chandler had already helped Virginia shatter a school record for single-game total offense with 700 yards in an earlier victory over William & Mary.

Trailing 3-0 and facing second-and-7 at the Cavaliers’ 14-yard line, Morris scrambled for 6 yards before sliding. Wake Forest defenders Travon West and Davaughn Patterson converged on him; West drew a personal foul flag but avoided a targeting call.

Morris stayed down for several minutes, then rose slowly, walked to the sideline, and headed to the locker room. The injury appeared unrelated to the lingering left shoulder issue that has bothered him most of the season.

Virginia Cavaliers depth chart

Wide Receiver (X)

#7 Jahmal Edrine — RS Senior / Transfer

#8 Jayden Thomas — Graduate / Transfer

Wide Receiver (Z)

#11 Trell Harris — RS Junior / Transfer

#82 Eli Wood — RS Junior

Slot Receiver (SL)

#6 Cam Ross — Graduate / Transfer

#5 Kameron Courtney — Sophomore

Left Tackle (LT)

#52 McKale Boley — Senior

#79 Jon Adair — Freshman

Left Guard (LG)

#77 Noah Josey — RS Senior

#65 Grant Ellinger — RS Freshman

Center (C)

#76 Brady Wilson — Graduate / Transfer

#58 Noah Hartsoe — RS Junior

Right Guard (RG)

#60 Drake Metcalf — Graduate / Transfer

#74 Ethan Sipe — RS Senior / Transfer

Right Tackle (RT)

#68 Jack Witmer — RS Senior

#72 Ben York — RS Freshman

Tight End (TE)

#0 Sage Ennis — Graduate / Transfer

#89 John Rogers — RS Freshman

Quarterback (QB)

#4 Chandler Morris — Graduate / Transfer

#10 Daniel Kaelin — Sophomore / Transfer

Running Back (RB)

#3 J’Mari Taylor — Graduate / Transfer

#21 Harrison Waylee — Graduate / Transfer

#28 Noah Vaughn — RS Sophomore