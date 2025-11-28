Chiefs-Cowboys halftime show: After Eminem surprise, Taylor Swift-Post Malone speculation emerges

Taylor Swift looks on during the second quarter in the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions(Getty Images via AFP) Eminem surprised thousands of Detroit fans with his surprise halftime show performance along with Jack White Eminem surprised thousands of Detroit fans with his surprise halftime show performance along with Jack White at the Lions vs Green Bay Packers Thanksgiving game on Thursday. Now, fans are speculating if Taylor Swift will drop a similar appearance at the Kansas City Chiefs vs Dallas Cowboys game at the AT&T Stadium.

Chiefs-Cowboys Thanksgiving game halftime show

The Cowboys’ Thanksgiving matchup once again doubles as a major platform for the Salvation Army, thanks to the franchise’s long-running partnership highlighted by the Red Kettle Kickoff. The initiative uses the holiday spotlight to drive fundraising and visibility for the organization.

This year, the tradition continues during halftime of the Chiefs vs Cowboys clash. The break is set to feature a large-scale show that has become a signature element of Dallas’s Thanksgiving presentation.

Headlining the festivities is Post Malone, whose North Texas roots and well-known loyalty to the Cowboys make him a fitting choice for the event.

"I'm from Texas," Malone said in a statement, via the Cowboys' official site. "I grew up a Cowboys fan and have been watching this halftime show for years. It's a real honor to be part of the Red Kettle Kickoff with The Salvation Army and the Dallas Cowboys and help bring hope to so many people."

Is Taylor Swift attending the Cowboys vs Chiefs Thanksgiving game?

The Chiefs and Cowboys kick off at 4:30 PM. If Swift attends the game, it would be her first away game of the season. She has only attended home games to support her fiancé, Travis Kelce, and the Chiefs.

As per reports, Taylor Swift made a trip from Nashville to Kansas City to invite Kelce's family for Thanksgiving dinner. They all reportedly flew back to Nashville together. Hence, it is unlikely that the Grammy winner will be at the Chiefs vs Cowboys showdown.