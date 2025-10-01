China Open 2025: Amanda Anisimova looks to bounce back in Beijing after US Open loss to Aryna Sabalenka

Just weeks after making it to the US Open final, Amanda Anisimova is back on the tennis court in Beijing as she takes part in China Open 2025. Amanda Anisimova takes part in China Open 2025.(AP)

The 24-year-old American pushed through one of the toughest draws of her career at the 2025 US Open. She progressed through the tournament with wins against Maya Joint, Beatriz Haddad Maia, and Naomi Osaka before facing the defending champion Aryna Sabalenka in the final.

But it was not meant to be for Anisimova as she lost the 2025 US Open final clash against Sabalenka.

Sabalenka, who defended her title, even praised Anisimova’s fight and composure through the tournament.

New challenge for Amanda Anisimova in Beijing

Just weeks after her US Open final defeat, Anisimova is now playing at the China Open, a WTA 1000 event. She cruised through her opening matches against Katie Boulter and Zhang Shuai and is all set for a Round of 16 clash with Karolína Muchová.

The head-to-head favors Anisimova, per the WTA Tour. She won their only previous meeting at Roland Garros in 2022 before Muchová retired. On paper, the numbers also lean her way. Anisimova has won nearly 39% of return games this year, well ahead of Muchová’s 28%.

Asminova eyes the WTA Finals

Anisimova's focus now remains on the WTA Finals in Riyadh. She currently sits fourth in the race with just over 5,000 points. A deep run in Beijing could lock her spot in the elite eight. Coco Gauff has already booked her place, leaving Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula, Mirra Andreeva, and Jasmine Paolini among the players chasing the remaining slots.

Anisimova’s appeal is not just about forehands and stats. She shows both grit and vulnerability, a mix that stands out in a sport built on margins.

The next step comes against Muchová. For Anisimova, it is not just about one match. It is about momentum and the chance to establish herself as one of the game’s top names.

FAQs

Who is Amanda Anisimova facing next at the China Open?

She will play Karolína Muchová in the Round of 16.

What is Anisimova’s head-to-head record against Muchová?

Anisimova leads 1–0, after winning their French Open 2022 meeting.

Where does Anisimova stand in the WTA Finals race?

She is currently fourth with just over 5,000 points.