Chris Evert health update: Tennis legend reveals cancer relapse, Wimbledon plans take unexpected turn

Chris Evert has shared another difficult update in her long fight against cancer. The three-time Wimbledon champion said her ovarian cancer has returned and confirmed she will not attend this year’s Wimbledon while she focuses on treatment. The 71-year-old revealed that she has already had surgery and will begin chemotherapy in the coming weeks. She shared the news herself in a heartfelt statement on X, saying she remains hopeful as she prepares for another battle.

Chris Evert shares cancer update

Tennis legend Chris Evert poses for a picture after taking part in an interview with Reuters in New York City, U.S., June 10, 2026. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz (REUTERS)

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Chris Evert said she found out the cancer had returned after CT and PET scans last weekend. In her full statement on X, she wrote: “I have always believed in being open and honest about my health journey. This past weekend, after undergoing CT and PET scans, I learned that my ovarian cancer has returned.”

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{{^usCountry}} She added: “I have already undergone surgery as the first step in my treatment and recovery, and will begin chemotherapy in the coming weeks. Because of this, I will not be attending Wimbledon this year, and I will step back from my professional commitments over the next few months to focus on my health.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added: “I have already undergone surgery as the first step in my treatment and recovery, and will begin chemotherapy in the coming weeks. Because of this, I will not be attending Wimbledon this year, and I will step back from my professional commitments over the next few months to focus on my health.” {{/usCountry}}

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Evert also thanked the people who have stood by her. She said: “Ovarian cancer is relentless, but I will stay optimistic and determined in continuing to fight this battle. I am deeply grateful to my medical team, my family, friends, and everyone who has reached out with kindness and encouragement. I look forward to seeing everyone again soon.”

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Martina Navratilova leads support

This is not the first time Evert has faced the disease. She was first diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2021 after learning she carried the BRCA gene mutation. The cancer returned in 2023, and after more treatment, she announced she was cancer-free in 2024. This latest diagnosis marks another setback in her health journey.

Soon after her announcement, messages of support poured in from across the tennis community. Martina Navratilova wrote: “My friend Chrissie is a champion of champions and as such she will slay this monster again. We are all pulling for you, and know you will come out on the other side cancer free again.”

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The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) also shared its support, posting: “Thinking of you and sending you all the love.” Evert, who won 18 Grand Slam singles titles and lifted the Wimbledon trophy three times, will be missed at this year’s Championships as she focuses on her recovery.