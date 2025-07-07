Chris Evert’s two-word clapback after backlash over Emma Raducanu's love life commentary at Wimbledon

Chris Evert is facing heat over her commentary during Wimbledon. Some people weren’t happy with how much time she spent talking about Emma Raducanu’s off-court life. A complaint came while Evert was on commentary during Raducanu’s match against Aryna Sabalenka. According to ProFootballNetwork, a viewer said she focused more on possible romance rumors than the actual tennis game. The fan posted the same on social media, tagging Evert and ESPN. Chris Evert was criticized for prioritizing Emma Raducanu's love life over her match commentary.(@ChrissieEvert/X)

In the text, the person wrote, "They care more about her love life than her playing as clearly displayed by @ChrissieEvert @espn breaking away from her actual match against the number one seed where she went up 3-1, in the second set but no one could watch, bc they cared more about who was crushing on her.”

Evert responded with a short reply: “Oh, please.”

That didn’t end the back-and-forth. The viewer followed up with another post, quoting what they claim Evert said on-air:

“You owe her an apology. We missed the first 4 games because of you gushing over (Carlos) Alcaraz … and what did you say when you finally cut back? You said, ‘I think he has a crush on someone on this court right now,’” the message read.

Emma Raducanu denies dating rumors

According to Pro Football & Sports Network, Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz have recently been in the spotlight after teaming up for mixed doubles at the upcoming US Open. The British player was also seen attending one of Alcaraz’s matches at Queen’s Club.

Asked at Wimbledon about any romantic link, Raducanu dismissed it. “We’re just good friends. I’m really happy obviously to be playing with him. Yeah, we had a good time yesterday,” she said.

Also read: Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro share adorable moment in matching outfits at Wimbledon

Nick Kyrgios has a different take

Not everyone sees it the same way. Speaking on the subject, Nick Kyrgios offered his own view, suggesting a possible triangle between Raducanu, Alcaraz, and Jack Draper.

“I don’t know, I think it’s a love triangle. Draper, Alcaraz, Raducanu. They’re fighting over Raducanu I think, I’m not sure. I think (on) the outside (she looks happy), I don’t know who’s making her happy,” Kyrgios said, reports Pro Football & Sports Network.

As of now, Raducanu is out of Wimbledon. Alcaraz is still in the draw and is set to face Andrey Rublev in the fourth round.

FAQs

What is the matter with Emma Raducanu?

Emma Raducanu has been at the center of dating rumours during Wimbledon, particularly involving Carlos Alcaraz.

Who inspired Emma Raducanu?

Raducanu has said she looked up to Li Na and Simona Halep while growing up in the sport.

What is the story of Emma Raducanu?

Emma Raducanu rose to fame after winning the 2021 US Open, becoming one of Britain’s youngest tennis stars.