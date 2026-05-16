Coco Gauff gets unfortunate news as Italian Open final vs Svitolina delayed; BF shares update

The Coco Gauff vs Elina Svitolina Italian Open final was briefly delayed on Saturday after rain interrupted the start. As per the latest update from Foro Italico's Stadio Centrale, covers are now off and the sun is out. The match could start soon. Coco Gauff of the U.S. celebrates winning her semi final match against Romania's Sorana Cirstea (REUTERS)

Play was suspended during the women’s doubles clash between Hunter/Pegula and Andreeva/Shnaider as light rain continued to fall across Rome. Tournament officials are monitoring the conditions, with an estimated delay of around 35 to 50 minutes before action resumes.

However, Gauff received some bad news just before the final.

Read More: Why Jannik Sinner vs Medvedev semis was suspended. Heated exchange and then final call

Coco Gauff's boyfriend shares update While fans wait for the final to resume, Gauff’s boyfriend Jalen Sera appears to be following the tournament from the US instead of attending in person. He is not in Rome.

Sera recently shared an Instagram Stories clip from Injury Reserve’s concert at Purgatory at The Masquerade in Atlanta, suggesting he remained in Georgia during the Italian Open week. The couple, who have largely kept their relationship private, are approaching three years together in June.

Speaking about Sera’s support during an interview last year, Gauff said: “Honestly, after a good match, I just talk to my boyfriend, my friends, everyone cause I’m in a good mood.

“When I lose, I would say just my boyfriend ’cause he is the only one that can take me and my mood after a loss.”

She added: “He’s always telling me to trust the process.

“Just know that I’ve already accomplished a lot and there’s no need to be so negative.

“That’s kind of what my whole team, my parents, everybody says. I’m someone that can criticize myself a lot, so I just try to make sure that I stay positive.”

Read More: As Jannik Sinner struggles vs Medvedev, GF Laila Hasanovic makes sweet gesture

Gauff chasing redemption in Rome The 22-year-old American advanced to her second consecutive Italian Open final after defeating Sorana Cirstea 6-4, 6-3 in the semifinal. Gauff had finished runner-up to Jasmine Paolini last year and is now aiming to capture her first title at the Stadio Centrale.

Her run to the final has included hard-fought wins over Mirra Andreeva and Iva Jovic, while this marks her second WTA 1000 final appearance of the season following her Miami Open loss to Aryna Sabalenka.

Gauff also became the youngest American woman to reach consecutive Italian Open finals since Venus Williams achieved the feat in 1998 and 1999.

Svitolina confident ahead of title clash Svitolina enters the final in strong form after impressive victories over Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina during her campaign in Rome. The Ukrainian leads Gauff 3-2 in their head-to-head record and has already beaten the American twice this year.

Looking ahead to the final, Svitolina said: “Yeah, we played many times. I know what to expect from her game. I think she knows my game, as well. It’s going to be a big battle.

“I mean, for me, it’s always about now recovery. I had good win, so for me it’s important just to stay on track, stay on the same way, work on few tactical things against her.

“I think it will be important for me to have a clear vision on that, try to execute the best way I can.”

The former world No 3 also reflected on her recent form and comeback journey after becoming a mother.

“I’m just trying to pick up a good form, trying to work on few things, trying to face the difficult situations in a decent way,” she said.

“I think it’s been going well for me. For me it’s important to improve myself, improve my game, my mentality, to be at the top, and to play these kind of players and beat them. That’s always been a goal for me. I’m happy that it’s working now. I try to really build on that.”

Svitolina is seeking a third Italian Open title after winning the tournament in 2017 and 2018.

“[It] will mean the world for me,” said the 31-year-old. “But I try not to put any kind of pressure on me. I have nothing really to lose.

“Especially like for coming back after giving birth, having all this journey, I would never dream to play in such a high level, beat and challenge top players, have a chance to play in semis and finals. Yeah, just couldn’t dream about a better year.”