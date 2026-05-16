Why Jannik Sinner vs Medvedev semis was suspended. Heated exchange and then final call

Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev were forced off court during a chaotic and emotional semifinal at the Italian Open after rain halted play late Friday night in Rome. The match was suspended with Sinner leading 6-2, 5-7, 4-2 in the deciding set. The umpire speaks to Italy's Jannik Sinner during his semi final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev (REUTERS)

Medvedev was serving at Ad/40 when officials finally stopped play at Campo Centrale around 9:45 PM local time. Tournament organizers later announced there would be no restart before 10:45 PM.

Heated argument breaks out The suspension came only moments after a tense exchange between Sinner and chair umpire Aurelie Tourte over worsening weather conditions. As rain intensified during the third set, the world No 1 repeatedly urged officials to suspend play because of concerns about slipping on the clay court.

“What if I slip at the line. How can you not make the decision? It’s pouring,” Sinner told the umpire during the argument.

Tourte initially resisted stopping the match. “If the court is good, we play,” she responded. Play continued briefly before officials ultimately halted the semifinal and covered the court.