As Jannik Sinner struggles vs Medvedev, GF Laila Hasanovic makes sweet gesture

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner showed visible signs of discomfort during his 2026 Italian Open semifinal against Daniil Medvedev in Rome on Friday. After dominating the opening set 6-2, the Italian struggled physically in the second set, appearing fatigued and at one point seemingly vomiting on court. Italy's Jannik Sinner reacts during his semi-final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev at the ATP Rome Open tennis tournament at Foro Italico in Rome. (AFP)

Support from girlfriend Laila Hasanovic Amid the worrying scenes, Sinner received support from girlfriend Laila Hasanovic, who was spotted in the stands alongside his mother and brother during the semifinal, according to Heavy.

Jannik Sinner’s health concerns in Rome Sinner has battled visible fatigue throughout the 2026 Italian Open. During his quarterfinal clash against Andrey Rublev, he looked dominant early before showing signs of physical discomfort late in the second set.

The 24-year-old repeatedly grabbed his left thigh, grimaced in pain, and saw his first-serve percentage dip sharply to 39% in the second set.

Concerns grew further after the match when Sinner leaned against a wall and doubled over during his on-court interview, prompting interviewer Laura Robson to check on his condition.

Sinner downplayed the issue afterward, saying, "I’m going to be all right. It’s normal that one day in the tournament you are slightly tired. I played a lot also. It has been very long days for me.”

However, the Italian’s condition appeared to worsen during the semifinal against Medvedev, as he struggled badly in the second set. Despite the obvious physical issues, Sinner chose not to take a medical timeout, a decision that drew criticism from commentator Jamie Murray.

Speaking during the broadcast, Murray said, “It is weird for me that he doesn’t take the physio or the doctor, there’s clearly something wrong with him."

He added, “That’s what I find bizarre about this situation, as well. We don’t know, he might be fully aware of what it is. Maybe it’s something he’s been harboring for a few days now, but it is strange in my eyes. It’s strange what’s going on.”