Cole Bishop's embarrassed reaction after Derrick Henry's stiff-arm TD goes viral- Watch

Baltimore Ravens RB Derrick Henry scored an epic still-arm touchdown against the buffalo Bills on Sunday. Derrick Henry runs for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills as Cole Bishop lies on the ground.(AP)

The iconic moment came in the second quarter of the game in New Jersey with a little more than 13 minutes left on the clock. Henry put Bills DB Cole Bishop to the ground with his stiff-arm fed and rushed for 30 yards to score a touchdown.

Here's the video.

As seen in the viral video, Henry puts Bishop to the ground as he rushes past him to score a 30-yard TD. As Henry was rushing past him, Bishop punched the ground in frustration, after being left embarrassed by the 31-year-old veteran rusher.

Cole Bishop's Stiff Arm: A Lethal Weapon For Ravens

The stiff arm of Cole Bishop is one of the dreaded elements in the Baltimore Ravens' attack that keeps defenders on the edge. Ever since joining the NFL, Henry has embarrassed many defenders with his stiff-arm. Teams have fallen victim to it a record number of times over the years.

According to a report by the Baltimore Banner, Derrick Henry has stiff-armed the Jacksonville Jaguars 33 times, the Houston Texans 26 times, and the Indianapolis Colts 18 times.

With the latest stiff arm against the Bills, he helped his team go up 10-7 in the second quarter.