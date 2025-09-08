Cole Bishop's embarrassed reaction after Derrick Henry's stiff-arm TD goes viral- Watch

Ravens RB Derrick Henry stiff-armed Bills DB Cole Bishop to the ground and sprinted 30 yards for a stunning TD on Sunday Night Football.
Baltimore Ravens RB Derrick Henry scored an epic still-arm touchdown against the buffalo Bills on Sunday.
The iconic moment came in the second quarter of the game in New Jersey with a little more than 13 minutes left on the clock. Henry put Bills DB Cole Bishop to the ground with his stiff-arm fed and rushed for 30 yards to score a touchdown.
Here's the video.
As seen in the viral video, Henry puts Bishop to the ground as he rushes past him to score a 30-yard TD. As Henry was rushing past him, Bishop punched the ground in frustration, after being left embarrassed by the 31-year-old veteran rusher.
Cole Bishop's Stiff Arm: A Lethal Weapon For Ravens
The stiff arm of Cole Bishop is one of the dreaded elements in the Baltimore Ravens' attack that keeps defenders on the edge. Ever since joining the NFL, Henry has embarrassed many defenders with his stiff-arm. Teams have fallen victim to it a record number of times over the years.