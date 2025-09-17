The college football season has reached the point where conference play starts taking center stage. College football Week 4: Conference matchups in spotlight; Michigan-Nebraska a measuring-stick game

All three Associated Press Top 25 matchups Saturday are conference games with intriguing storylines.

In the Big 12, No. 17 Texas Tech and its high-scoring offense visit No. 16 Utah, which has a revived offense to go with its traditionally strong defense.

In the Southeastern Conference, No. 22 Auburn goes to No. 11 Oklahoma, where Tigers quarterback Jackson Arnold faces the team he left in December to search for the fresh start that's turned out well for him.

In the Big Ten, No. 9 Illinois heads to No. 19 Indiana, which has outscored three overmatched opponents 156-23. The Big Ten has another spotlight game with No. 21 Michigan going to Nebraska for a matchup of two of the eight FBS programs with at least 900 all-time wins.

A couple nonconference matchups merit watching.

Florida, with its embattled coach Billy Napier and struggling quarterback DJ Lagway, plays a rivalry game at No. 4 Miami, which is on a roll and got three first-place votes in this week's Associated Press Top 25 college football poll.

Texas' home game against Sam Houston usually wouldn't merit much buildup, but there will be lots of eyeballs on Austin given Arch Manning's early struggles.

No. 21 Michigan at Nebraska , 3:30 p.m. ET

Five-star freshman QB Bryce Underwood didn't respond well in a hostile road environment in the 24-13 loss at Oklahoma on Sept. 6. His confidence should be restored after he accounted for 349 yards and three touchdowns in a 60-point rout of Central Michigan. Biff Poggi will be the Wolverines' acting coach a second straight game as Sherrone Moore completes his two-game suspension.

Nebraska's first three games didn't offer a clue as to whether Matt Rhule's third year would be a breakthrough for the Cornhuskers. They barely hung on to beat Cincinnati in their opener and QB Dylan Raiola and his teammates fattened their statistics in blowouts of Akron and Houston Christian by a total of 120 points.

The Wolverines hammered Nebraska 45-7 when they visited Lincoln during their 2023 national championship season. Oddsmakers expect this one to be much closer. Michigan is listed as a 2 1/2-point favorite, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

South Carolina at No. 23 Missouri , 7 p.m. ET

A hit to the head knocked South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers out of the game against Vanderbilt, and coach Shane Beamer was hopeful he would be available against the Tigers. Sellers threw for five touchdowns against Missouri last year, his final one with 15 seconds left giving the Gamecocks a 34-30 win at home.

As SEC schedules go, the Tigers have a favorable one going forward. Missouri needs a win here if it plans to build off last year's 10-win season and be a factor in the conference race.

Miami QB Carson Beck's performance in a 49-12 win over South Florida put him in strong position in what is becoming a wide-open race for the Heisman Trophy.

Beck goes into Saturday's home game against Florida as the favorite among the wagering public at 7-to-1, according to BetMGM Sportsbook. He threw for 340 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another against the Bulls and leads the nation in passing accuracy at 79.3%.

Oklahoma QB John Mateer was mostly sharp against Temple and is 9-to-1 heading into his home game against Auburn.

Georgia's Gunner Stockton and Tennessee's Joey Aguilar put up big numbers in their QB duel last week and are serious contenders. Stockton gets this week off. Aguilar probably will have a short day against UAB.

3 — Vicari Swain's punt returns for touchdowns for South Carolina, tying the program season record set by Dick Harris in 1971.

7 — Florida's remaining games against top-15 opponents, including five in the top 10.

27 — Nebraska’s consecutive losses against Top 25 opponents entering its home game against No. 21 Michigan.

104 — Meetings between SMU and TCU in the “Battle for the Iron Skillet." The teams have no future games scheduled after they play Saturday in Fort Worth.

223 — Auburn QB Jackson Arnold's consecutive passes without an interception since he was picked off against Tennessee last September when he was playing for Oklahoma.

UAB's Trent Dilfer and his team will go to No. 15 Tennessee on Saturday, pick up a $1.65 million guarantee and return to American Conference play against Army on Oct. 4.

The Blazers are 9-18 overall and 5-12 in the American since Dilfer took over in 2023. Their two wins this season are against Alabama State and Akron, and the Blazers needed a touchdown in the last two minutes to get past ASU. In their 38-24 conference loss at Navy, they committed three turnovers while getting shut out in the second half.

Defensive improvement was the priority for this season. The Blazers are actually worse on that side of the ball so far, ranking 131st in yards allowed. Dilfer's buyout would be $2.4 million at the end of the season.

