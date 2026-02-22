Could Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s NFL career be over after neck injury? Check updates

Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah could be forced to retire at age 26 following a serious neck injury suffered during the 2024 NFL season, according to Daily Mail.

The injury occurred in October 2024 during a game against the Baltimore Ravens, when Owusu-Koramoah collided with running back Derrick Henry while attempting a tackle. He appeared dazed after the impact and was carted off the field before being taken to a hospital.

The incident ended his 2024 season.

Career outlook remains uncertain Owusu-Koramoah later confirmed he would miss the entire 2025 season to focus on recovery. Now, reports cited by Cleveland.com suggest the Pro Bowl linebacker is unlikely to play again due to the severity of the neck injury.

The Browns have not publicly confirmed his long-term status. Owusu-Koramoah has also not commented directly on the latest reports.

Recovery focus and personal message In a statement shared in May 2025, Owusu-Koramoah acknowledged uncertainty about his future while emphasizing recovery and faith.

“I’ve given my heart to this game. I don’t know what’s next, but I’ll continue trusting my medical team, serving the community, and backing my brothers on the field.”

He thanked the Browns organization and medical staff for their support and said he was focused on healing and maintaining the right mindset during rehabilitation.

Career and contract status Selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Owusu-Koramoah quickly became a key defensive player for the Cleveland Browns. The former University of Notre Dame standout appeared in 50 games, including a postseason appearance, and earned Pro Bowl honors in 2023.

He signed a three-year contract extension in August 2024 worth $37.5 million, with more than $11 million guaranteed for the 2026 season.

For now, his playing future remains uncertain as medical evaluations and recovery efforts continue.