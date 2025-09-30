Creed Humphrey’s girlfriend Ana Demmer offers glimpse into her life as a Chiefs WAG: 'Never know what's gonna happen…'

While Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes are the leading names when it comes to Kansas City Chiefs WAGs, Ana Demmer is carving her own niche among the team’s fandom. The better half of offensive lineman Creed Humphrey, the 27-year-old, has become a regular presence at the Arrowhead Stadium during Chiefs’ games. Chiefs offensive lineman Creed Humphrey’s GF, Ana Demmer talks about her life as an NFL WAG.(Instagram/ana_demmer)

In an interview with People, Demmer looked back at the events that brought her and Humphrey together and opened up about being an NFL WAG (Wives and girlfriends).

“We were constantly crossing each other's paths our entire lives and just happened to not run into each other until he came to Kansas City,” she reflected. “But God's timing is always right.”

Herself a native of Kansas City, Demmer was a keen soccer fan. It was through a mutual contact that Humphrey and Demmer met.

The cousin of the Chiefs OL’s best friend used to play on the same college volleyball team that Demmer was a part of. This cousin tried to bring the two individuals together. However, as People reports, they were already seeking each other out online.

When Humphrey invited Demmer to join him and his friends at a bar, it turned out that this was the very place where she was working. Serendipity had paved the way for the two people to come together.

Ana Demmer’s life as an NFL WAG

Now that she is officially with Humphrey, Demmer is enjoying her new role. She is now a regular participant in the tailgate parties that the offensive linemen’s family organizes before every home game of the Chiefs.

This group of family members has named themselves ‘Creed’s Crew’, as per The Kansas City Star, and likes to invite other players’ family members and partners to their party.

And then, of course, there are the high-profile events associated with the Chiefs. When tight end Travis Kelce and her girlfriend, Taylor Swift, organized a special party, Demmer attended with her beau.

Talking about the NFL season, she said, "It was insane and it was so fun. It was constantly full of adventure. You never know what's gonna happen the next day.”

About Chiefs' WAGs, she said, “We have such a welcoming community — I don’t know if it’s just the Midwest vibes. I think there are a lot of stereotypes, like mean girl behavior, but at the Chiefs, we don't have that at all.”

Demmer's relationship with Humphrey was kept a secret by her until she showed up at the ring ceremony following the 2024 Super Bowl, where the Chiefs won in overtime against the San Francisco 49ers. When the team’s official social media accounts posted her photo, she instantly became a celebrity.

Also read: Was Taylor Swift at the Chiefs game today? Singer's dad and brother seen with Donna Kelce at Arrowhead

The 27-year-old is now enjoying her second season as the partner of Humphrey. While the Chiefs haven’t had the best start to the season, Demmer is up for all the challenges.

FAQs

Who is Ana Demmer?

Ana Demmer is the girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Creed Humphrey.

How old is Demmer and Humphrey’s relationship?

The pair connected online and started dating during the 2024 season of the Chiefs.

What is Creed Humphrey’s current status with the Chiefs?

Humphrey is signed to a four-year deal with the Chiefs, confirming his stay in the city for the foreseeable future.