Dak Prescott injured? What happened to Cowboys QB and why was he benched vs Chargers
Dak Prescott was benched midway through the Cowboys' Sunday game against the Los Angeles Chargers
Dak Prescott was benched midway through the Cowboys' Sunday game against the Los Angeles Chargers, leaving several Dallas fans confused about whether the star QB is injured. Joe Milton took over as the Cowboys lost 17-34.
“Dak Prescott needed 7 yards to go over 250 yards and they benched him,” one fan wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.
“Dak Prescott really got benched shy of 6 yards from going over meanwhile CeeDee Lamb was still in the game lmao,” another one added.
The Cowboys (6-8-1) have now lost three in a row since a three-game winning streak that put them over .500 for the only time in coach Brian Schottenheimer's first season. Prescott, in the post-game press conference, addressed the loss. He said, "Unfortunate we lost. The effort, the focus, the mentality was there. They played better. At the end of the day, we didn't play complimentary football. We didn't make enough stops, we didn't score enough points."
Meanwhile, LB DeMarvion Overshown sustained a concussion in the first half and didn't return. C Cooper Beebe missed three plays in the first quarter after getting poked in the eye.
