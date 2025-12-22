Search
Mon, Dec 22, 2025
Dak Prescott injured? What happened to Cowboys QB and why was he benched vs Chargers

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Published on: Dec 22, 2025 03:35 am IST
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) prepares to pass against the Los Angeles Chargers(AP)
Dak Prescott was benched midway through the Cowboys' Sunday game against the Los Angeles Chargers

Dak Prescott was benched midway through the Cowboys' Sunday game against the Los Angeles Chargers, leaving several Dallas fans confused about whether the star QB is injured. Joe Milton took over as the Cowboys lost 17-34.

“Dak Prescott needed 7 yards to go over 250 yards and they benched him,” one fan wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Dak Prescott really got benched shy of 6 yards from going over meanwhile CeeDee Lamb was still in the game lmao,” another one added.

The Cowboys (6-8-1) have now lost three in a row since a three-game winning streak that put them over .500 for the only time in coach Brian Schottenheimer's first season. Prescott, in the post-game press conference, addressed the loss. He said, "Unfortunate we lost. The effort, the focus, the mentality was there. They played better. At the end of the day, we didn't play complimentary football. We didn't make enough stops, we didn't score enough points."

Meanwhile, LB DeMarvion Overshown sustained a concussion in the first half and didn't return. C Cooper Beebe missed three plays in the first quarter after getting poked in the eye.

Dallas Cowboys depth chart

Offense

QB: Dak Prescott; Joe Milton III

RB: Javonte Williams; Jaydon Blue; Malik Davis

WR: CeeDee Lamb; Jonathan Mingo

WR: George Pickens; Ryan Flournoy

WR: KaVontae Turpin; Jalen Tolbert

TE: Jake Ferguson; Luke Schoonmaker; Brevyn Spann-Ford

LT: Tyler Guyton; Nate Thomas

LG: Tyler Smith; T.J. Bass

C: Cooper Beebe; Brock Hoffman

RG: Tyler Booker; T.J. Bass

RT: Terence Steele; Hakeem Adeniji

FB: Hunter Luepke

Defense

DE: Donovan Ezeiruaku; Jadeveon Clowney; Sam Williams

DT: Kenny Clark; Solomon Thomas

DT: Quinnen Williams; Perrion Winfrey

DT: Osa Odighizuwa; Jay Toia

DE: Dante Fowler Jr.; James Houston

LB: Kenneth Murray Jr.; Logan Wilson; Marist Liufau

LB: DeMarvion Overshown; Shemar James

CB: DaRon Bland; Shavon Revel Jr.; C.J. Goodwin

NCB: Reddy Steward

CB: Caelen Carson; Trikweze Bridges

S: Donovan Wilson; Alijah Clark

S: Malik Hooker; Markquese Bell

Special Teams

K: Brandon Aubrey

P: Bryan Anger

LS: Trent Sieg

H: Bryan Anger

KOR: KaVontae Turpin; Juanyeh Thomas; Jaydon Blue

PR: KaVontae Turpin; Jalen Tolbert

  • author-default-90x90
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Yash Nitish Bajaj

    Yash Bajaj is a part of the US team at Hindustan Times. With over four years of experience covering the US, he has developed passion for American football, NBA and other non-cricket sports. In free time, you will find Yash toying with AI tools, watching movies and discussing conspiracy theories.

