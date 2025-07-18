Damian Lillard 'deeply cared' about Portland Trail Blazers return, held 'multiple' meetings with Joe Cronin

Point guard Damian Lillard, who became a free agent at the end of the 2024-25 NBA season after his stint with the Milwaukee Bucks, is reportedly signing with his previous team, the Portland Trail Blazers, on a three-year, $42 million deal. ESPN's senior NBA Insider Shams Charania reported the news first, citing sources, adding that the deal with Portland will also include a player option and a no-trade clause. Damian Lillard warms up before a Milwaukee Bucks game.(Getty Images via AFP)

Revealing behind-the-scenes details of the 35-year-old's return to Portland, Charania revealed that both Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers owner, Joe Cronin, “deeply cared” about the move. He said that Damian held several meetings with the Cronin, as well as head coach, Chauncey Billups, before finalizing the deal.

Once the deal is finalized, Lillard will earn a $70 million set salary for the 2025-26 NBA season, and after that, his yearly salary will be $170 million, running until the 2027-28 season. The final formalities in the deal are being finalized by the Lillard's agent, Aaron Goodwin of Goodwin Sports Management, and are expected to be finalized by the end of this week, Charania reported.

The 7-time All-Star had endeared himself to the Portland Trail Blazers fans, spending 11 seasons with the franchise, since being drafted 6th overall in the 2012 NBA draft. Despite leaving Portland for the Milwaukee Bucks in 2023, he still remains the franchise leader in points, 3-pointers, and minutes played for the Trail Blazers.

Since being drafted in 2012, Lillard caught the eyes of Trail Blazers fans with an exceptional first season that earned him the 2013 NBA Rookie of the Year award. Following it up, over seasons, he made it to the NBA All-Star team six times and averaged 25.2 points and 6.7 assists per game.

‘Dame Time’ is set to be back in Portland and fans can't wait for it!