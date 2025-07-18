Damian Lillard-Blazers contract details: Inside his $42 million move to Portland

Nine-time NBA All-Star Damian Lillard, recently waived by the Milwaukee Bucks, is finalizing a three-year, $42 million contract to return to the Portland Trail Blazers, ESPN reported, citing sources. The deal marks a homecoming for the franchise icon and will reportedly include a player option in 2027-28 and a no-trade clause. Damian Lillard reacts after causing an Indiana Pacers turnover(Getty Images via AFP)

Damian Lillard contract details

Lillard’s three-year, $42 million deal reportedly includes a player option for 2027-28 and a no-trade clause, ensuring control over his future. The contract averages $14 million annually, a significant reduction from his $63 million/year Bucks deal.

ESPN reported multiple meetings between Lillard and GM Joe Cronin and coach Chauncey Billups. Shams Charania reported that the 35-year-old and the Trail Blazers are enthusiastic about the reunion.

The Bucks waived Lillard in early July, stretching his $113 million remaining contract to sign Myles Turner. Lillard’s Achilles tear in Game 4 of the Bucks’ playoff loss to the Pacers (April 2025) requires rehabilitation through the 2025-26 season, delaying his return to play.

“This is an opportunity for Damian to stay home to continue his rehabilitation, take time to decide where he wants to play next, while still being paid his entire contract,” said Lillard's agent, Aaron Goodwin, had said back then.

Damian Lillard, a nine-time NBA All-Star, has played 13 seasons for the Portland Trail Blazers and Milwaukee Bucks, averaging 25.1 points, 6.7 assists, and 4.3 rebounds over 900 regular-season games. He led Portland to eight playoff appearances, including the 2018-19 Western Conference Finals, and holds franchise records for points and 3-pointers.