Dan Campbell, Brad Holmes could be fired; Lions likely to make big change after playoff hopes over

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell speaks in a news conference after the loss vs Minnesota Vikings(AP) Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes are in the hot seat following the Detroit Lions' loss against the Minnesota Vikings Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes are in the hot seat following the Detroit Lions' loss against the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day. Jared Goff and co are now out of the playoff race, and several big changes are expected.

Campbell was asked about the ‘bigger-picture’ after the Lions' disappointing loss vs the Vikings. He admitted that there are ‘a lot of decisions to make’.

"Yeah, I'm going to be looking at a lot. I'm going to be looking at a lot of things, because I do not like being home for the playoffs and I know our guys don't either. Again, whenever you lose, man, it takes a village. Everybody's involved, including myself. I'm always going to look at myself first. I'm always going to wish I would have given (Jared) Goff more, given those players more. On a day like today, you come out, you lose, win, doesn't matter, man. If you feel like you need to improve or can improve, you want to," Campbell said.

"Brad (Holmes) and I'll have a lot of decisions to make. A lot of things to look at, the whats, the whys, the how do we improve, because we need to improve," Campbell added.

Will Dan Campbell, Brad Holmes be fired?

It is unlikely, but anything can happen in the post-season period. Both Campbell and Holmes built a potential Super Bowl-contending team back in 2023. But the 2024 and 2025 seasons have simply been abysmal.

Losing Kevin Zeitler, and Frank Ragnow (retired) played a part in their failed runs. The Lions will now look for replacements to aid Jared Goff in 2026.

Its fair to say the 2026 preseason and next few games will decide Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes' future in Detroit.

"Every team's different every year. Even if you have the core, which you believe in and why we've got them, it's always a new team. You've got to find your own way. It's disappointing, but it is what it is," Campbell said at the end of his presser on Thursday.