Darius Slayton injury update: Will Giants WR return vs. Bears? Know latest

New York Giants WR Darius Slayton suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday’s Week 10 matchup against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field and is currently listed as questionable to return.Slayton left the game in the second quarter after recording three catches on three targets for 85 yards.With Slayton sidelined, the Giants’ available wide receivers now include Wan’Dale Robinson, Ray-Ray McCloud, Gunner Olszewski, and Jalin Hyatt.New York Giants inactivesJameis Winston (emergency 3rd QB)K Graham GanoCB Paulson AdeboOLB Victor DimukejeDL Chauncey GolstonC John Michael SchmitzOL Evan NealChicago Bears inactivesCase Keenum (emergency 3rd QB)WR Jahdae WalkerDB Josh BlackwellLB T.J. EdwardsTE Stephen CarlsonDE Dominique Robinson