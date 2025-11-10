Darius Slayton injury update: Will Giants WR return vs. Bears? Know latest

New York Giants WR Darius Slayton suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday’s Week 10 matchup against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field and is currently listed as questionable to return. New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (18) suffered a hamstring injury.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Slayton left the game in the second quarter after recording three catches on three targets for 85 yards.

With Slayton sidelined, the Giants’ available wide receivers now include Wan’Dale Robinson, Ray-Ray McCloud, Gunner Olszewski, and Jalin Hyatt.

New York Giants inactives

Jameis Winston (emergency 3rd QB)

K Graham Gano

CB Paulson Adebo

OLB Victor Dimukeje

DL Chauncey Golston

C John Michael Schmitz

OL Evan Neal

Chicago Bears inactives

Case Keenum (emergency 3rd QB)

WR Jahdae Walker

DB Josh Blackwell

LB T.J. Edwards

TE Stephen Carlson

DE Dominique Robinson