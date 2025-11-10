Amon-Ra St Brown injury update: Daron Payne punch row gets serious for Lions; WR takes massive blow

Amon-Ra St Brown was taken off the field after the Washington Commanders' DT Daron Payne punched him during the Sunday game. Payne was ejected for committing an unnecessary roughness penalty in the second quarter. Only moments later, Washington DT Javon Kinlaw, who earlier had a go at Jared Goff, hit an official and was called for unsportsmanlike conduct. Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders(AP)

It is unclear if Brown sustained an injury on his face. He looked fine as support staff took him away.

NFL rules on punching another player

In the NFL, punching another player is classified as unsportsmanlike conduct and is strictly prohibited, regardless of intent or whether contact is made. It's governed by Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1 of the NFL Rulebook, which addresses "non-football acts" like throwing a punch, forearm, or kick in a combative manner. This rule aims to prevent escalation and ensure player safety, treating such actions as flagrant fouls.

Key rules and violations

Unsportsmanlike Conduct (Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1): Punching, even if no contact lands, is penalized as a personal foul. It's illegal if combative, but incidental contact during plays (e.g., stripping the ball) may be overlooked if ruled as legal stripping.

Flagrant Foul Escalation: If deemed flagrant, it mandates ejection. Officials have discretion; a single punch can trigger disqualification if seen as excessive.

No Exception for Ball Contact: Punching the ball out of possession is also illegal (Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1(d)), though rarely called if intended as a strip—enforcement varies.

Penalties and Consequences

On-Field Penalty: 15-yard loss from the spot, automatic first down if against the defense. If flagrant, ejection and review for further discipline.

Post-Game Discipline: Fines ($10,000-$50,000 for first offense) and suspensions (1-3 games, per Personal Conduct Policy). Repeat offenders face harsher penalties, like Myles Garrett's indefinite suspension in 2019 for helmet use in a fight.

Ejection Process: Referee consults the crew; if unanimous, the player is disqualified. No automatic ejection for a single punch unless flagrant.