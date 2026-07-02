Darnell Nurse traded: Sharks acquire veteran defenseman from Oilers in major NHL move, see details

The San Jose Sharks have acquired veteran defenseman Darnell Nurse from the Edmonton Oilers in a major NHL move on the opening day of free agency, according to team announcements and league reports.

Canada's defender #25 Darnell Nurse (L) vies Finland's forward #94 Konsta Helenius during the IIHF Ice Hockey Men's World Championship semi-final match between Canada and Finland at the Swiss Life Arena in Zurich, on May 30, 2026. (AFP)

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In exchange, Edmonton receives defenseman Shakir Mukhamadullin and prospect forward Zack Sharp, completing a significant roster shift between the two franchises.

Sharks general manager Mike Grier confirmed the trade, highlighting Nurse’s experience, physical style and leadership qualities.

"Darnell is a strong, veteran, mobile defenseman who eats up top-pair minutes against some of the best talents in the NHL, and brings a physical element every shift," Grier said in a team statement. "He brings significant leadership qualities and experience from his time in Edmonton which will be valuable to our group."

The move comes as San Jose continues reshaping its roster with experienced players following other offseason additions.

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Oilers clear salary cap space in trade

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{{^usCountry}} According to reports from TSN’s Elliotte Friedman and The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta, the Oilers are not retaining any portion of Nurse’s $9.25 million cap hit, making the deal a full salary move. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to reports from TSN’s Elliotte Friedman and The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta, the Oilers are not retaining any portion of Nurse’s $9.25 million cap hit, making the deal a full salary move. {{/usCountry}}

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The trade helps Edmonton free up significant cap space while bringing in younger assets for future development.

End of a 12-season run in Edmonton

Nurse, 31, was originally selected by the Oilers with the 7th overall pick in the 2013 NHL Draft and spent his entire NHL career in Edmonton before the trade.

Last season, he played all 82 games, recording 24 points (7 goals, 17 assists) while averaging 20:58 of ice time per game.

He also led the team in blocked shots and hits, continuing his reputation as a heavy-minute, physical defenseman.

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Across his career with Edmonton, Nurse appeared in 798 regular-season games, registering 324 points (88 goals, 236 assists) and serving as an alternate captain since the 2019-20 season.

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What Edmonton gets in return

In return, the Oilers add Shakir Mukhamadullin, a 24-year-old defenseman who played 50 NHL games last season and appeared in 83 games total with San Jose, recording 12 points.

They also receive Zack Sharp, a forward prospect drafted by the Sharks in the 2025 NHL Draft (4th round, 124th overall).

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San Jose has been active in free agency, also adding veteran defenseman Jacob Trouba and forward Mason Marchment earlier in the offseason. With Nurse now joining the roster, the Sharks significantly boost their experience on the blue line as they look to improve a defense that struggled last season. The Oilers, meanwhile, continue reshaping their roster by moving a key long-time core player while adding younger, cost-controlled talent.