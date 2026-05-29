Claude Lemieux net worth: Inside NHL legend's massive fortune after his death

Claude Lemieux, the four-time Stanley Cup champion, has died at the age of 60, the NHL Alumni Association declared. The former NHL winger leaves behind one of hockey’s most accomplished legacies. NHL legend Claude Lemieux, known for his four Stanley Cup victories, died at 60. His 21-season career included lucrative contracts and memorable rivalries. (NHL Alumni Association)

Over a 21-season NHL career, Lemieux built significant wealth through contracts, bonuses, and post-retirement ventures.

According to HockeyZonePlus salary records, Lemieux earned millions across stints with franchises including the Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, Colorado Avalanche, Phoenix Coyotes, Dallas Stars, and San Jose Sharks.

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Claude Lemieux career earnings and net worth Lemieux's championship background allowed him to secure consistent earnings throughout his career, even if he never reached the mega-contract period of today's NHL.

He received large contracts in the 1990s and early 2000s, especially during his time with the Devils and Sharks, according to Hockey Zone Plus.

Lemieux played briefly in Switzerland after his first retirement in 2003 and signed his largest contract, worth $4,000,000. In the 2008–09 season, at 43, he unexpectedly returned to the NHL with the San Jose Sharks and played 18 NHL games and 23 AHL games before ending his professional hockey career.

During his two decades as a professional hockey player, Lemieux is estimated to have made tens of millions in career salary alone, despite official total income numbers differing. The salary archives project his net worth to be around $22,359,300; however, HT.com cannot independently verify this number.

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Tributes pour in after Claude Lemieux death Social media was flooded with tributes from fans of the four-time Stanley Cup winner. Many described him as a player who “shaped the landscape of the NHL in the 90s.”

“This man completely shaped the landscape of the NHL in the 90s. He won several cups and ignited the most passionate rivalry I've ever seen. Rest In Peace Legend,” someone wrote on X.

Another user described his gameplay and wrote, “Absolute legend. Loved watching him battle the wings. Those were my formative hockey years. Was just reflecting on how lucky I was to have that rivalry to watch as a kid. RIP Claude.”

The former NHL player was described as a legend by a few. “Absolute legend lost today so sad! Rest in peace Claude! Thoughts and prayers to the entire Lemieux family!” a user wrote, praying for Lemieux's family.