Sharks acquire F Kiefer Sherwood from Canucks

The playoff-contending San Jose Sharks traded for Vancouver Canucks leading goal scorer Kiefer Sherwood on Monday, in a move that cost defenseman Cole Clayton and second-round draft picks in 2026 and 2027.

Sherwood, 30, has 23 points in 44 games this season. He is in the final year of a two-year, $3 million contract and is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent July 1.

"Obviously, a little caught off guard," Sherwood said of the trade. "... First and foremost, I'm really thankful for everything that the city and this organization has given me. And I know they say you earn it, but you've got to have the opportunity, and as a guy that has been a late bloomer, it's everything I could have hoped for and more. This is really a special place to play."

Out since Jan. 12 with an undisclosed injury, Sherwood has posted 121 points over 309 games with the Anaheim Ducks , Colorado Avalanche , Nashville Predators and Canucks. In eight career playoff games, he has two points .

"We would like to thank Kiefer for all his hard work and dedication in Vancouver," Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said. "... Given where things currently stand and the direction of our rebuild, we felt it was necessary to make a move like this as we continue to build our pipeline."

Clayton, 25, has yet to make his NHL debut, posting five points in 33 games this season for San Jose of the American Hockey League. He spent the previous four seasons with Cleveland of the AHL. Allvin said Clayton will report to Abbotsford in the AHL.

The Sharks entered Monday's game at the Florida Panthers tied for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference. Sherwood will not play due to injury, but is happy to join a contender.

"Their rebuild has probably happened quicker than they thought, and I know they have some special players coming up in their system, so it's pretty exciting," Sherwood said.

