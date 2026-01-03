Daveon Hook injury update: Positive news on Rice safety after scary Armed Forces Bowl collision; 'all good’
Daveon Hook injury news: Rice Owls sustained a massive blow during their 41-10 loss to Texas State in the Armed Forces Bowl on Friday
Daveon Hook injury news: Rice Owls sustained a massive blow during their 41-10 loss to Texas State in the Armed Forces Bowl on Friday. Senior safety Daveon Hook, who began the game with a focus on capping his college career, was in a scary-looking collision and had to be stretchered off the field. Fans, players, and staff members - all were visibly concerned.
With 1:16 left in the third quarter, Hook went down after colliding with a Texas State blocker while closing in on a tackle. The impact to his head and neck area left him motionless on the turf as medical staff rushed in. Play stopped for more than 10 minutes while trainers evaluated him and carefully secured him to a stretcher.
During the extended pause, Rice players gathered at midfield to pray, and the Amon G Carter Stadium crowd of 28,243 watched in silence. As he was wheeled away, Hook appeared to move his arms and face, briefly covering his eyes with his hands.
Positive update
Head coach Scott Abell came with a positive update after the game. He said that the medical response was intentionally cautious.
“When they took him off the field, he had feeling and movement everywhere,” Abell said postgame. “There was a lot of precaution, as there should be taken. We’ll see. I really don’t want to respond much, because I don’t know a whole lot. We’ll check on him ASAP.”
Abell added that Hook spoke to him before leaving the field.
“He was moving everything,” Abell recalled of that moment. “We’ll get him checked out, and hopefully, he is all good.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a part of the US team at Hindustan Times. With over four years of experience covering the US, he has developed passion for American football, NBA and other non-cricket sports. In free time, you will find Yash toying with AI tools, watching movies and discussing conspiracy theories. Read More