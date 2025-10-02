Deion Sanders' cryptic post amid Shedeur Sanders-Browns row: ‘Nobody stops you’

Shedeur Sanders received a massive blow on Wednesday when the Cleveland Browns promoted his fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel instead of him to replace Joe Flacco as QB1. The 23-year-old Colorado alum's former coach and father, Deion Sanders, posted a cryptic tweet as insiders speculated that Shedeur could be traded soon. Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes walks the sideline during the first quarter against the Wyoming Cowboys (Getty Images via AFP)

“Who told u life would be easy? Who said your dreams would come readily & who told u that u wouldn't have to work for everything? They LIED. Our decisions are what make life difficult & consistent hard work is what it takes to win at Life. Ain't nobody stopping u, Go! #CoachPrime,” the Hall of Famer, popularly known as Coach Prime, said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“I love you JESUS!” he later tweeted.

This comes as Browns coach Kevin Stefanski revealed that rookie third-round pick Dillon Gabriel will start Sunday in London, replacing Flacco as the QB1 for the Browns. Cleveland (1-3) plays the Minnesota Vikings (2-2) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“You just have do everything in your power to get ready for when your number is called,” Stefanski said Wednesday. "It's going to be the first time for Dillon on Sunday, but you try to build off of all your experiences.

"From the second he's been here he's been working really hard. Very intelligent young man. This whole season he's been learning how to get yourself ready and understand the rhythm of an NFL week and what that looks like as a backup. Obviously we now feel like he's ready to go in as the starter."

Gabriel will become the 41st quarterback to start for the Browns since Tim Couch in 1999, when the Cleveland franchise returned to the NFL.

Shedeur was asked about his reaction to the latest blow. The star QB mouthed a few words, pretending like he was miming, before walking off.

(With AP inputs)