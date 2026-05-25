Deontavis Cooper cause of death update: How did Tulane football signee die? First details

Deontavis Cooper, a talented football prospect who had recently signed with Tulane Green Wave football, died Saturday night following a devastating car crash in northeast Tallahassee. The 17-year-old had graduated earlier that same day from Thomas County Central High School before the fatal accident occurred. Deontavis Cooper died in a car crash on Saturday (X)

Officials said Cooper was riding in the back seat of a sedan involved in a single-vehicle crash on Thomasville Road near Chiles High School around 10:55 PM local time.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the vehicle veered onto the western shoulder, struck a culvert and became airborne before crashing into a utility pole and overturning.

Cooper was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two others remain critically injured Authorities said the driver and front-seat passenger survived the crash but were transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Investigators have not yet released additional details about what may have caused the vehicle to leave the roadway.

The tragic crash happened just hours after Cooper celebrated graduation with classmates, friends and family.

Coach remembers ‘Big Coop’ Known affectionately as ‘Big Coop’, Cooper had already become a beloved figure within the Thomas County Central football program. Head coach Justin Rogers paid tribute to the teenager in an emotional social media post.

“We were so excited to watch him begin the next chapter of his life at Tulane next week and continue pursuing his dream of playing college football,” Rogers wrote alongside a graduation photo of Cooper. “While that dream was cut far too short, the impact he made on his teammates, coaches, teachers, friends, and family will last forever.”

Rogers also described Cooper as “one of those rare young men who could light up a room with his smile and make everyone around him feel valued.”

“Forever a Yellow Jacket. Forever family.”

Tulane releases emotional statement Tulane football officials also mourned the loss of the incoming freshman, who had been preparing to begin his college football career in New Orleans this week.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, and the many friends, classmates, teammates, and others who are grieving during this difficult time,” the program said while extending “sincere condolences to the family, friends, coaches, teammates, and all who held him close.”

The university later released a longer statement honoring Cooper’s character and future potential.

“As an incoming member of the Green Wave, Deontavis exemplified dedication, resilience, and a positive outlook,” Tulane said. “His love for the game and his unwavering work ethic showed in everything he did, and he was on the path to making a significant impact both on the field and within the community.”

“Deontavis was admired not only for his athletic ability but also for his kindness and genuine spirit. His bright personality and warm heart touched many, and his absence leaves a profound void in our hearts.”

“In honoring Deontavis, let us remember him for his extraordinary spirit, his kindness, and the joy he brought to those around him.”

School community mourns sudden loss Thomas County Central High School, which hosted its graduation ceremony earlier Saturday, said the school community was grieving with “heavy hearts.”

Cooper had emerged as one of the school’s standout athletes and was viewed as a promising future college football player before his life was cut tragically short.