De'Zhaun Stribling injury update: Achilles tear feared after 49ers rookie goes down vs Rams

De’Zhaun Stribling, the San Francisco 49ers rookie wide receiver, suffered a left leg injury during the Week 1 game against the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne. He was carted off the field and later ruled out for the rest of the game.

What happened to De’Zhaun Stribling?

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling pictured. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

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Stribling first left the game late in the first quarter with a left ankle injury. He went to the medical tent, was listed as questionable, and then returned to the field.

However, he went down again on the 49ers’ next drive in the second quarter. The injury happened without contact as he ran a route. Stribling fell to the ground and needed help from trainers to leave the field.

Deep Dive What injury did De'Zhaun Stribling suffer during the game against the Rams? De'Zhaun Stribling suffered a left leg injury, with an Achilles tear feared as a possibility. Why did De'Zhaun Stribling leave the game against the Rams? Stribling initially left due to a left ankle injury but later went down again, potentially indicating a more severe injury. How is the severity of De'Zhaun Stribling's injury being assessed? The severity of Stribling's injury is under assessment, with analysts considering multiple possibilities, including an Achilles injury and calf strain.

He was later carted to the locker room and ruled out for the rest of the game. He finished with no targets.

Also Read: Rams vs. 49ers at Melbourne Cricket Ground sparks ‘worst view’ backlash: ‘I’d be pissed’

Is De’Zhaun Stribling's injury an Achilles tear?

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{{^usCountry}} An Achilles tear has been mentioned as a possibility by some injury analysts and fans. However, the 49ers have not confirmed an Achilles injury. The exact nature and severity of Stribling’s injury are still unknown. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An Achilles tear has been mentioned as a possibility by some injury analysts and fans. However, the 49ers have not confirmed an Achilles injury. The exact nature and severity of Stribling’s injury are still unknown. {{/usCountry}}

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NFL injury analysts who reviewed the play pointed to several possibilities, including an Achilles injury, calf strain or ankle/lower-leg injury. They also noted that Stribling was unable to put weight on his left leg.

Jeff Mueller wrote on X that an Achilles injury was his biggest concern, followed by a calf strain and a fibula or ankle injury.

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Jesse Morse also said a calf strain appeared most likely but noted that an Achilles tear could not be ruled out.

Also Read: 49ers vs Rams depth chart: Starters, backups, inactives and full Week 1 lineup for Australia

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Tom Christ pointed out that Stribling had already left the game earlier with a left ankle issue. He said the second injury could involve the calf or Achilles, but the video did not provide enough information to know for sure.

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More details, including the results of any scans and a potential recovery timeline, are expected after the game.