Rams vs. 49ers at Melbourne Cricket Ground sparks ‘worst view’ backlash: ‘I’d be pissed’
Rams vs 49ers at MCG sparks fan backlash as a viral seat-view video raises questions over distant and blocked sightlines.
Today’s Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers game at the Melbourne Cricket Ground is making NFL history, but some fans are paying more attention to the stadium than the action.
The MCG is hosting the NFL’s first regular-season game in Australia, with more than 100,000 people filling the famous venue.
However, a video showing the view from a fan’s first-row seat quickly sparked criticism. Because the MCG was built for cricket and Australian rules football, its huge oval shape leaves some spectators much farther from the NFL field than they would be at a football-specific stadium.
Deep Dive
Also Read: Melbourne Cricket Ground capacity: Is MCG bigger than SoFi Stadium? Rams vs 49ers details
NFL fans mocks Melbourne Cricket Ground views during Rams vs 49ers
The video showed a large stretch of space between the stands and the NFL field, making the players look surprisingly small even from the first row.
Reports noted that some front-row seats are more than 50 yards from the field, while the busy NFL sidelines can make the view even harder.
That turned into jokes from X users, with some questioning whether fans needed binoculars to enjoy the game.
One X user wrote, “Distance between the stands and field is very funny.” Another joked, “Imagine having 50 yard line seats and having the worst view.”
A third X user wrote, “Look at all that stuff blocking the view of the field. I'd be pissed.” Others were even more blunt, saying, “Probably should stop hosting football games in stadiums not built for it.”
Another X user joked that “the premium sideline view seats are provided with a telescope.”
The complaints do not change the scale of the event. The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers have brought the NFL to a packed MCG for a landmark game, and the atmosphere has been praised by fans inside the stadium.
Still, the viral seat-view video has given fans plenty to talk about beyond the Rams vs 49ers rivalry.
Also Read: 49ers vs Rams: What is the weather in Melbourne, Australia? Latest conditions at Melbourne Cricket Ground
Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers (NFL Week 1, 2026)
Location and Time
Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne (East Melbourne), Australia
Date/Time: Thursday, September 10, 2026, at 8:35 p.m. ET / 5:35 p.m. PT (10:35 a.m. AEST / local time on Friday, September 11 in Melbourne).
When and Where to Watch
National streaming (U.S. and most markets): Netflix (exclusive national stream).
Local over-the-air TV: KNBC (Los Angeles market) and NBC Bay Area (San Francisco Bay Area).
Broadcast team: Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Luke Kuechly (analyst), with sideline reporters Tom Pelissero and MJ Acosta-Ruiz; former referee Terry McAulay as rules analyst.
Also available in Australia on Seven Network (and the full experience including entertainment). Coverage of the broader Netflix Gameday often starts earlier.
National Anthem
Australian singer Cody Simpson performed the Australian national anthem, followed by American rock band Infinity Song, who performed the US national anthem. The cast of the musical A Beautiful Noise also performed “Sweet Caroline” during a game break.
Halftime Show
The Jonas Brothers (Nick, Joe, and Kevin) headline the halftime show.
Inactives / Injury Notes
Rams:
Out: Aaron Donald (rest/not traveling; returning from retirement but not available for Week 1).
49ers:
Out: Alfred Collins (DT, torn patellar tendon; season-ending).
Questionable: James Thompson Jr. (DT, hamstring).
Important players
Rams (key contributors expected available): QB Matthew Stafford, WR Puka Nacua, WR Davante Adams, RB Kyren Williams, OLB/DE Myles Garrett (debut)
49ers (key contributors expected available): QB Brock Purdy, RB Christian McCaffrey, TE George Kittle, DE Nick Bosa, WR Mike Evans (newcomer), LB Fred Warner
On-Field Officials (Referee Crew)
Referee Alex Kemp’s crew:
Referee: Alex Kemp
Umpire: Brandon Ellison
Down Judge: Mike Carr
Line Judge: Rusty Baynes
Back Judge: Scott Helverson
Field Judge: Sean Petty
Side Judge: Jim Quirk
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More