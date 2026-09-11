49ers owner Jed York scandal: Is he still in jail? Why was he arrested? Know what happened as team kicks off 2026 season
Jed York’s Ohio arrest has brought fresh attention to the 49ers owner as the team begins the 2026 NFL season.
San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York is not in jail. He was arrested in Ohio on August 23, 2026, after police said he responded to an online prostitution advertisement and went to meet someone he believed was offering paid sex.
York was booked into jail but was released after posting a $5,000 bond. The case was resolved the next day when he pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges. He received credit for the time already spent in jail, meaning his one-day sentence was completed, and he was also fined $1,150.
Why was San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York arrested in Ohio?
According to a police report obtained by The Associated Press, York first contacted a fake advertisement posted by the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force. He used the name “Joe” and contacted the person behind the ad more than once.
Police said York later agreed to pay $160 and drove to a mobile home park in East Palestine, Ohio. Officers stopped him after he arrived. The report says police found $160 on him and used his phone to confirm that it was the device used to arrange the meeting.
York was first charged with engaging in prostitution. Prosecutors later changed that charge to disorderly conduct. He also faced a charge for possessing criminal tools because he used his cellphone to respond to the advertisement. He pleaded no contest to both charges on August 24.
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What happened to Jed York after the arrest?
York was sentenced to one day in jail on each charge, with the sentences running at the same time. Since he had already spent a day in jail after his arrest, that time counted toward his sentence.
He was also ordered to pay $1,150 in fines. The $160 taken from him was later given to the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force under the plea agreement. York also completed an online course.
So, while York was briefly behind bars, he does not have any remaining jail time from this case. His criminal case in Ohio has been resolved.
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Will Roger Goodell and the NFL punish Jed York?
The legal case is over, but the matter is not necessarily finished for York and the NFL. Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league is reviewing the incident under its personal conduct policy.
"It's being reviewed under the personal conduct policy," Goodell said. "We'll do that and when there's something to be reported we'll talk."
The 49ers have said the “legal matter” has been resolved and declined to comment further. Head coach Kyle Shanahan also said he does not expect the situation to affect the team's football operations.
"Obviously, it’s a very tough situation," Shanahan said. "The views for the organization going forward are the same as usual. There won’t be any difference in that."
As the 49ers begin the 2026 NFL season, York's legal case is settled, but the NFL's review is still pending.
Inputs from AP
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More