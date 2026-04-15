Dianna Russini: Salary, contract details in focus after The Athletic resignation over Mike Vrabel photos

The scandal involving former The Athletics' New England Patriots insider, Dianna Russini, and Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel escalated Tuesday with Russini's resignation.

Dianna Russini (L) and Mike Vrubel (R).(File Photos)

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In what was her first response since Page Six published purportedly intimate photos of Russini and Vrabel, Russini announced that she is resigning from her role as a reporter with The Athletic. In her resignation letter, which she shared on social media, Dianna Russini said that her contract was due to expire in June 30, but she is leaving the New York Times-owned sports media outlet early over the controversy.

She said that she is stepping down "not because I accept the narrative that has been constructed around this episode, but because I refuse to lend it further oxygen or to let it define me or my career.” The resignation letter was also shared by The Athletics' executive editor Steven Ginsberg.

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{{^usCountry}} While the photos, first published on April 7, continue to stir discussions, Dianna Russini's resignation has sparked an interest in the details of her contract, more specifically, her salary and net worth. In this article, we will take a look at the publicly available information on it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the photos, first published on April 7, continue to stir discussions, Dianna Russini's resignation has sparked an interest in the details of her contract, more specifically, her salary and net worth. In this article, we will take a look at the publicly available information on it. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: Dianna Russini's old Mike Vrabel interview surfaces after photos cause stir; ‘we know what he was doing…’ Dianna Russini Net Worth: Salary And Contract Details {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Dianna Russini's old Mike Vrabel interview surfaces after photos cause stir; ‘we know what he was doing…’ Dianna Russini Net Worth: Salary And Contract Details {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} There is no officially disclosed salary or net‑worth figure for Dianna Russini. However, multiple estimated figures circulate in reports based on the reporting around Dianna Russini's departure from ESPN in 2023. According to Awful Announcing, she joined the New York Times–owned outlet as one of the better‑paid writers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There is no officially disclosed salary or net‑worth figure for Dianna Russini. However, multiple estimated figures circulate in reports based on the reporting around Dianna Russini's departure from ESPN in 2023. According to Awful Announcing, she joined the New York Times–owned outlet as one of the better‑paid writers. {{/usCountry}}

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The reporting from the time notes Peter King and other industry observers describing her as one of the highest‑paid writers in The Athletics’ history.

She juggles multiple roles in The Athletic, which include being a podcast host and contributing to various video‑platform content. Recent reporting and aggregation sites estimate her last annual compensation at The Athletic in the range of about $1.5 million to $2 million.

Also read: Dianna Russini and Mike Vrabel break silence on affair rumors after viral Sedona trip photos

Dianna Russini Addresses Scandal

In her resignation letter, Russini said that The Athletic has cooperated with her to ensure that she feels supported through the controversy. She reiterated that the claims of an affair that the tabloid media is discussing are "self-feeding speculation that is simply unmoored from the facts." She said that she is cooperating with The Athletic, who are conducting a review process on the allegation.

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"When the Page Six item first appeared, The Athletic supported me unequivocally, expressed confidence in my work and pride in my journalism," she wrote. "For that I am grateful. In the days that followed, unfortunately, commentators in various media have engaged in self-feeding speculation that is simply unmoored from the facts.

"Moreover, this media frenzy is hurtling forward without regard for the review process The Athletic is trying to complete," she added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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