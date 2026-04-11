Dianna Russini firing row: NYT reporter faces action after Mike Vrabel photo leak; ‘demand proof’

Dianna Russini appears to be in trouble after her photos with New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel from an Arizona hotel were leaked this month. The fall-out is only intensifying, with several NFL fans demanding The Athletic reporter's firing. It was revealed on Friday that The New York Times has ordered an internal scrutiny. There is no firing yet. NFL reporter Dianna Russini was seen with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel at Arizona's Ambiente hotel. (X/@CollegeFBPortal)

Dianna Russini faces action Front Office Sports, citing sources, reported that The Athletic is now examining Russini’s claim that she and Vrabel were part of a larger group during their time together at a luxury Arizona resort. The report says that editors are seeking evidence to support that explanation.

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The situation stems from images first published by New York Post’s Page Six, which showed the pair spending extended time together at Ambiente Sedona. The report described a full day of interaction:

“A Page Six spy tells us that the pair — both married to other people — had breakfast on the patio of the hotel restaurant around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 28, before spending a leisurely hour or so together at the pool and lounging side-by-side in a hot tub,” the initial report states. “Our spy spotted Vrabel and Russini again that evening on the private rooftop of one of the hotel’s bungalows, which feature glass walls offering panoramic views of the state’s famed Red Rock formations.”

Dianna Russini responds Russini quickly denied any inappropriate implication, maintaining that the images lacked context.

“The photos don’t represent the group of six people who were hanging out during the day,” Russini said. “Like most journalists in the NFL, reporters interact with sources away from stadiums and other venues.”

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Her employer initially backed her publicly. Steven Ginsberg, executive editor at The Athletic, defended the reporter in a statement: “These photos are misleading and lack essential context. These were public interactions in front of many people. Dianna is a premier journalist covering the NFL and we’re proud to have her at The Athletic.”

The Athletic investigating However, that support has not stopped further questions from emerging. Reports indicate that The Athletic is now pressing internally for verification of Russini’s account, particularly her assertion that others were present during the interactions.

Additional details have added intrigue to the story. Front Office Sports reported that an anonymous tipster initially tried to sell the photos, approaching outlets including TMZ for a ‘four-figure’ payment before Page Six ultimately published them. The source was reportedly not affiliated with any known paparazzi agency.

“An anonymous tipster reached out to the outlet, saying that Vrabel was hanging out with an unidentified woman,” the report from Front Office Sports states. “When TMZ staffers evaluated the photos, they eventually realized that it was Russini. The anonymous tipster was not from a known paparazzi or photo agency, and requested an unspecified sum in the ‘four figures.’ As TMZ’s newsroom deliberated whether this was a legitimate story or too ‘bedroom police-y,’ the Post’s Page Six vertical ran with it, rendering the debate moot, a source said.”

The controversy has also spilled into Russini’s professional projects. Separate reports indicate that former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel is stepping away from the “Scoop City” podcast, which he co-hosted with Russini, as the show undergoes changes.