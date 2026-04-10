Dianna Russini's husband Kevin Goldschmidt addressed Mike Vrabel photos? Fact-checking claim amid new pics report

Dianna Russini's husband Kevin Goldschmidt, the Shake Shack executive, has apparently broken his silence after photos with Mike Vrabel went viral, as per a post on X. Russini, the NFL reporter for New York Times, was seen with the New England Patriots head coach at a hotel in Arizona. Dianna Russini has been married to Kevin Goldschmidt since 2020, after dating for about five years. (X/@ReclaimD1) Page Six obtained pictures of the two hugging and holding hands at the Ambiente in Sedona. Now, a post has claimed that Goldschmidt has broken his silence on the matter. As per the post shared by one Simon Charles, Russini's husband remarked “A lot of people still struggle to accept a strong, independent woman thriving in what’s traditionally been a male-dominated industry. Instead of celebrating her success, they try to tear her down with misinformation and noise.” Also Read | Dianna Russini shocking confession about husband Kevin Goldschmidt surfaces amid Mike Vrabel row; 'problem in marriage' He allegedly continued, “But I see the work she puts in every single day, and I couldn’t be more proud of her. She’s earned everything she has. That’s exactly why we supported leaders like Kamala Harris — because empowering strong women isn’t controversial, it’s necessary,” the post adds.

At the time of writing, the post had garnered over 378,000 views. However, the claims made in the post are false. Kevin Goldschmidt statement: Fact-check Russini's husband Goldschmidt has not actually broken his silence on the matter. He is yet to issue a public statement after photos of Russini and Vrabel went viral online. The account which shared the alleged statement is a self-described parody account. “Esteemed sports journalist & Patriots Beat Writer Double PHD in journalism & Parody from PCBCU,” the bio of Charles – who put up the post – reads. Grok fact-checked the claim too, saying “No, this isn't true. The quote is fabricated by a parody account. Dianna Russini's husband, Kevin Goldschmidt, hasn't made any public statement on the recent Vrabel photo rumors or politics. Recent coverage focuses on her old jokes about their marriage resurfacing amid the photos, with both Russini and Vrabel denying anything improper.” New photo of Dianna Russini and Mike Vrabel? After the photos from Sedona set off chatter online, a new photo has apparently emerged showing Russini and Vrabel in Indianapolis. Football Forever reported on it, saying that it was during a ‘date night’ at a bar, while the 2025 combine was ongoing. The photo shows Russini and Vrabel seated next to each other, likely downing a few beers.