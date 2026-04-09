Dianna Russini shocking confession about husband Kevin Goldschmidt surfaces amid Mike Vrabel row; 'problem in marriage'

Dianna Russini, NFL reporter for New York Times, has found herself in the center of a controversy after her photos with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel went viral. The two were seen the Ambiente in Sedona, Arizona, as per Page Six. Dianna Russini married Kevin Goldschmidt in 2020. (Instagram/dmrussini)

Notably, both Vrabel and Russini are married to other people. They each have two children with their spouses as well. Vrabel is married to Jen since 1999. Russini, meanwhile, tied the knot with Kevin Goldschmidt in 2020, after reportedly dating since 2015. However, now an old X post from Russini has resurfaced, where she's made a confession about her husband, the Shake Shack executive, and added that it is a ‘problem’ in their marriage.

What Dianna Russini said about her husband Russini was commenting on a January 2026 post that was actually about the Philadelphia Eagles. The sports reporter is not a very well liked by many Eagles fans who have faulted her reporting. Most recently, Russini's reporting on AJ Brown leaving the Eagles drew backlash from the fanbase, as the NFL player stayed on with the team.

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The post was about Brian Daboll potentially getting the Offensive Coach job with the Eagles. A fan there tagged Russini in the comments and wrote “can you stop with the fake news bullsh*t your boy Kevin is texting you? Nobody believes anything you say.” The person referred to Russini's husband by name.

To this, Russini replied that her husband did not text her, going on to admit it was a ‘problem’ in their marriage. “My husband doesn't text me. It's a problem in our marriage actually,” she'd said at the time.