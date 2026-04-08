Dianna Russini's old Mike Vrabel interview surfaces after photos cause stir; ‘we know what he was doing…’
A 2025 interview of Dianna Russini with Mike Vrabel has resurfaced after the New York Times NFL reporter was seen with the New England Patriots head coach. Page Six reported that the two were seen hugging and holding hands at the Ambiente in Sedona, Arizona.
Notably, both Russinin and Vrabel are married to other people and each have two kids with their spouses. They have clarified the issue of the pictures even as they fueled speculation of an affair. “These photos show a completely innocent interaction and any suggestion otherwise is laughable,” Vrabel told the New York Post. “This doesn’t deserve any further response," he added. Russini also joined in and said "The photos don’t represent the group of six people who were hanging out during the day. Like most journalists in the NFL, reporters interact with sources away from stadiums and other venues.”
Dianna Russini-Mike Vrabel interview videos: Watch
Russini herself had posted the video of the interview with Vrabel. “Well, now we know what Mike Vrabel was doing while he was searching for his next job. The Patriots head coach and Drake Maye joined me to discuss a new era in New England,” she wrote.
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The NFL reporter added “Mike Vrabel’s attention to detail extends to being the unofficial parking lot police. My conversation with the Patriots’ head coach on his QB, his former jobs, and expectations this season…”.
In the clip, Russini asks Vrabel if there's something outside football that drives him nuts. The coach explains its when people take carts and leave them anywhere in a shopping area. He also went on to say that people who're not handicapped, parking in handicapped spots irked Vrabel. The coach went on to detail how he wanted to boot their cars with a sign that they'd parked in a handicapped spot despite not being handicapped. In the clip, Russini can be seen laughing as Vrabel describes how he'd set things right.
The clip has now drawn comments in light of the photos of the Vrabel and Russini surfacing. “Dam never thought to use the shopping cart return as a pickup line,” one person remarked. Another simply responded with a gif expressing ‘cringe’.
Yet another said “Seriously?! I really respected both of you though…”.
Another clip from the same interview was shared by a page which wrote on X “Dianna Russini was daring Mike Vrabel to say, ‘making love to you in your hotel room this morning’.”
Russini was heard asking Vrabel what had been the best part of his birthday thus far, and the coach said something about his son, Carter, in the clip shared online.
Both Vrabel and Russini's close ones have indicated that the two were there with friends. Vrabel reportedly drove to meet Russini and her friends in Sedona and then drove back to where he and a friend were staying – about two hours away. Russini, meanwhile, was reportedly there on a trip with some female friends.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More