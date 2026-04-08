Dianna Russini's old Mike Vrabel interview surfaces after photos cause stir; ‘we know what he was doing…’

A 2025 interview of Dianna Russini with Mike Vrabel has resurfaced after the New York Times NFL reporter was seen with the New England Patriots head coach. Page Six reported that the two were seen hugging and holding hands at the Ambiente in Sedona, Arizona.

Notably, both Russinin and Vrabel are married to other people and each have two kids with their spouses. They have clarified the issue of the pictures even as they fueled speculation of an affair. “These photos show a completely innocent interaction and any suggestion otherwise is laughable,” Vrabel told the New York Post. “This doesn’t deserve any further response," he added. Russini also joined in and said "The photos don’t represent the group of six people who were hanging out during the day. Like most journalists in the NFL, reporters interact with sources away from stadiums and other venues.”

Dianna Russini-Mike Vrabel interview videos: Watch Russini herself had posted the video of the interview with Vrabel. “Well, now we know what Mike Vrabel was doing while he was searching for his next job. The Patriots head coach and Drake Maye joined me to discuss a new era in New England,” she wrote.

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The NFL reporter added “Mike Vrabel’s attention to detail extends to being the unofficial parking lot police. My conversation with the Patriots’ head coach on his QB, his former jobs, and expectations this season…”.