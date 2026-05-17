Dianna Russini's old remark about Mike Vrabel's wife sparks buzz amid scandal: ‘Evil movie villan’

The debate regarding Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini persists, bringing past interviews and previously overlooked moments back into focus. What initially appeared to be a standard football discussion has recently drew interest online, following fans' rediscovery of a 2025 interview in which Russini inquired about Vrabel's wife, long before the scandal became public knowledge.

Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini's past interview has resurfaced amid controversy. (File Photos)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Vrabel and his wife, Jennifer, shared two sons together -- Tyler and Carter.

The reemerged clip has ignited yet another wave of responses within NFL communities. Some viewers deemed the exchange innocent and lighthearted, while others contended that it feels different now in light of the subsequent events that transpired.

Also Read: ‘Mike Vrabel, Dianna Russini affair not unique’: NFL legend hints at big expose after schedule day

‘Your wife is a superb athlete,' says Dianna Russini

The resurfaced interview is said to have occurred in the 2025 NFL offseason when Russini was still employed at The Athletic. In the discussion, she mentioned Vrabel’s spouse, Jennifer Vrabel, who had formerly played volleyball at Ohio State University.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “Your wife is a superb athlete,” Russini told Vrabel in the clip. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Your wife is a superb athlete,” Russini told Vrabel in the clip. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Vrabel then corrected her, saying, “I would say, [Jen] used to be [a superb athlete].” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vrabel then corrected her, saying, “I would say, [Jen] used to be [a superb athlete].” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Russini continued, “Maybe ‘used to be’, but she has still got it in her the way you do.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Russini continued, “Maybe ‘used to be’, but she has still got it in her the way you do.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The discussion subsequently transitioned to the topic of whether Jennifer could still outperform Vrabel in any athletic competition. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The discussion subsequently transitioned to the topic of whether Jennifer could still outperform Vrabel in any athletic competition. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The coach of the Patriots replied succinctly with a single word: "Ping-pong." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The coach of the Patriots replied succinctly with a single word: "Ping-pong." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This answer elicited yet another astonished response from Russini. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This answer elicited yet another astonished response from Russini. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Have you ever done it with her?” she asked. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Have you ever done it with her?” she asked. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Vrabel humorously remarked that he tends to become "too aggressive" when participating in sports, eliciting laughter during the interview at that moment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vrabel humorously remarked that he tends to become "too aggressive" when participating in sports, eliciting laughter during the interview at that moment. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Currently, the video is being shared for completely different reasons due to the controversy that erupted earlier this year after images of Vrabel and Russini together in Sedona, Arizona appeared online. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Currently, the video is being shared for completely different reasons due to the controversy that erupted earlier this year after images of Vrabel and Russini together in Sedona, Arizona appeared online. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Mike Vrabel faces backlash

Meanwhile, several users reacted to the video, with one user slamming Vrabel for demeaning his wife.

“Do you know how sick you gotta be to be interviewed by your side piece about your wife being athletic and you respond “used to be” only for your side piece to say “im sure she’s still got it … like you” Generational sickos" one person said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Diana is legitimately an evil movie villan,” another stated.

“Vrabel going to lose a lot of millions in divorce court!” a third person commented.

“asking about his WIFE on camera, these two got some nerve,” a fourth user remarked.

Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini controversy

The controversy escalated following the publication of photographs by Page Six, which seemingly depicted the couple holding hands at an upscale resort. Given that they both are married to different individuals, the images sparked extensive debate throughout sports media and social networks.

Both Vrabel and Russini categorically refuted any allegations of any wrongdoing after the photos circulated online.

“These photos show a completely innocent interaction and any suggestion otherwise is laughable. This doesn’t deserve any further response,” Vrabel stated.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Russini also refuted accusations of romantic angle with Vrabel.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON